A mansion belonging to a former top Gazprom executive is for sale near Kyiv for $4 million

In the village of Ivankovychi near Kyiv, an 850-square-meter estate has been put up for sale for $4 million, which is owned by Russian citizen Valery Kanyuka—a former top manager at a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom.

“The residence is situated on a 70-sotka plot and features a guest house, a security guard house, and its own park. Inside, there is a gun room, a wine tasting room, a library, a billiards room, a sauna, and two swimming pools—one indoor and one outdoor,” according to the investigative report by “Slidstvo.Info.”

In addition to being for sale, the property is available for rent at $7,500 per month. The realtor who posted promotional videos showcasing the house told reporters that he filmed the clips “to gain subscribers,” while The Capital real estate agency suggested that the property had been added to their database without prior verification, after which the listing was removed.

Kanyuka himself worked as an advisor for private Russian oil and gas companies from 2017 to 2024, and in 2009 he registered the house using a Ukrainian passport, which is now invalid. From 2015 to 2022, he visited Ukraine 26 times, leaving for the last time in January 2022, just before the war. In 2003, he obtained a Russian passport in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and is a current Russian taxpayer. His adult sons work and conduct business in Ukraine; one of them owns a portion of the land plot where the estate in Ivankovychi is located.

Source: an investigation by the publication “Slidstvo.Info.”

On October 28, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held several privatization auctions, at which it sold state-owned and sanctioned properties for a total of 1.18 billion hryvnias. Among the properties sold was an apartment belonging to Russian propagandist Artemiy Lebedev, located in the historic center of Kyiv.

In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred two apartments in Kyiv and other property belonging to Russian blogger and propagandist Artem Lebedev to the State Property Fund (SPF) for management.

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