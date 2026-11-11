An entrepreneur who sold premium Korean cosmetics brands through online stores failed to report more than 39 million hryvnias in income.

As a result, the state budget lost more than 14.4 million hryvnias in taxes.

According to the investigation, the individual was notified of suspicion of intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale. During the investigation, the entrepreneur fully compensated the state for the losses incurred.

The criminal case was referred to court with a motion to exempt the individual from criminal liability due to the reimbursement of unpaid taxes.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Prosecutors from the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office ensured that nearly 4.7 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes from a resident of the region were remitted to the state budget. The man voluntarily donated an additional 100,000 hryvnias to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

More than 27 million hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the budget.

Since the beginning of 2026, 1.6 billion hryvnias in unpaid taxes have been returned to the state.

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