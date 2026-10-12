Businesses May Have Their Reservation Quotas Reduced: A Lawyer Explains the Consequences

The proposed changes to the system for reserving personnel subject to military service could significantly reduce the number of employees that companies will be able to reserve from mobilization.

Currently, companies that are entitled to exempt up to 50% of their employees subject to military service may include in their total headcount individuals who already have deferments for other legal reasons. Specifically, this refers to parents of three children and caregivers of people with disabilities. Under the proposed model, such employees are to be excluded from the calculation.

For example, if a company employs 100 people, 20 of whom already have a deferral, the current 50% limit can be calculated based on the total number of employees. This allows the company to claim 50 exemptions. After the rules change, the calculation base will be 80 people, so under the 50% quota, the company will be able to reserve a maximum of 40 employees.

Thus, hiring a person who is no longer subject to mobilization on legal grounds will no longer increase the number of available reservations for other employees.

Some questions have arisen regarding plans to reduce the reservation quotas for employees of heat supply, water supply, and solid waste management companies from 75% to 60%. According to attorney Rostyslav Kravets, this raises the question of how these organizations will ensure uninterrupted operations if some of the necessary specialists lose the ability to obtain a reservation.

The consequences will depend on whether the new rules will apply to reservations that have already been made and what exceptions will be provided for enterprises that ensure the operation of critical infrastructure, the attorney noted.

Another proposed change involves the creation of a Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. It will participate in determining the status of critical enterprises and approving employee reservations.

Rostyslav Kravets believes that granting additional powers to the new body raises questions about the transparency of the procedure. In his view, without a clear oversight mechanism, centralizing decision-making may not eliminate abuse but could create new corruption risks.

Lawyer Rostislav Kravets made this statement in a comment to the Ukrainian online newspaper “Strana.”