Andriy Pecherov, one of the founders of the modern Ukrainian state, has passed away

Andriy Pecherov, a member of the first convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and considered one of the founders of the modern Ukrainian state, has died. He was involved in government and political activities for many years. Details and circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Andriy Pecherov, a People’s Deputy of Ukraine of the First Convocation and a founder of the modern Ukrainian state. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and respected Andriy Vasylovych. May his memory live on forever,” the statement reads.

It is noted that in the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Pecherov headed the Committee on Planning, Budget, Finance, and Prices. For many years, he was involved in public and political activities. He served as chairman of the executive committee of the Odesa Regional Council and worked as an advisor to the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Moldova.

What is known about Pecherov?

He was born on December 13, 1937, in the village of Vyshneve, Kotovsk District, Odesa Oblast.

1951 – Student at the Ananyiv Technical School of Agricultural Mechanization, Odesa Oblast.

1955 – Student at the Ukrainian Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

1960 – Department mechanic, chief engineer of the “Semipolkovsky” state farm in the Brovary District of the Kyiv Region.

1964 – Senior Engineer of the Mechanization Department at the Boryspil Specialized Trust of Vegetable and Dairy State Farms.

1966 – Head of the Mechanization Department and Chief Engineer of the Darnytskyi Specialized Trust of Vegetable and Dairy State Farms.

1971 – First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv Regional Production Association “Silgosptekhnika.”

1978 – First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv Regional Production Association for the Production and Technical Support of Agriculture under the State Committee for Agricultural Technology of the Ukrainian SSR.

1979 – Head of the Department of Agriculture of the Kyiv Regional Executive Committee.

1982 – Student at the Academy of National Economy under the Council of Ministers of the USSR.

1984 – Deputy Head of the Department of Agriculture and Food Industry of the Odesa Regional Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

1985 – Deputy Chairman of the Regional Executive Committee, Chairman of the Planning Commission, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Odesa Regional Council.

1990 – Chairman of the republican association for agrochemical support of agriculture “Ukrsilgospkhimia.”

Member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) since 1964; candidate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine (CPU); member of the Odessa Regional Committee of the CPU; member of the Bureau of the Odessa Regional Committee of the CPU; delegate to the 27th Congress of the CPSU, the 27th Congress of the CPU, and the 19th All-Union Party Conference of the CPSU; Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR (11th convocation) and of the Regional Council; member of the Council of Collective Farms of the USSR.

On March 4, 1990, he was elected a People’s Deputy of Ukraine. He was a member of the “For a Soviet Sovereign Ukraine” faction. In particular, he served as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on Planning, Budget, Finance, and Prices.

He was also a candidate for People’s Deputy of Ukraine in the 13th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada. He was awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor and the “Badge of Honor.”

This was reported with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

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