After 27 missile strikes, Metinvest is preparing to resume operations at two steel mills

The Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group plans to restore the production capacity of Zaporizhstal and Kametstal, which sustained significant damage as a result of Russian shelling. Once the restoration work is complete, the company intends to gradually increase production volumes and resume exports of the plants’ products to foreign markets.

According to the group’s CEO, Yuriy Ryzhenkov, Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhstal and Kametstal with 27 ballistic missiles over the past three months. Due to the extensive damage, it is currently impossible to return the plants to their normal operating mode.

Reconstruction work is ongoing at the plants. Ryzhenkov identified retaining the workforce and specialists necessary for the further resumption of production as one of the company’s main priorities.

At the same time, Metinvest is tapping into internal reserves, optimizing business processes, cutting administrative costs, and restructuring its logistics.

The company is also working with Ukrainian authorities and European partners to establish a fund for restoring production following the Russian attacks. Separately, discussions are underway with the European Commission regarding the possibility of easing trade restrictions on Ukrainian metal products.

Major investments are on hold

The company identifies getting damaged plants back up and running as its primary task for the near future.

“We hope to restore the production capacity of Zaporizhstal and Kametstal following the shelling, return the plants to full operation, and gradually ramp up production,” Ryzhenkov stated.

At the same time, the company is postponing large-scale investments in the modernization of its facilities for now. A significant portion of resources must be directed toward addressing the aftermath of the attacks, repairs, and maintaining existing production capacity.

This information is based on a report from Metinvest.

Ukraine’s metallurgical industry is fighting for survival — “Metinvest”

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