After the Russian attack on a DTEK facility in the Odesa region, nearly 50,000 homes are without power

On the morning of November 14, Russian troops struck a DTEK facility in the Odesa region again. As a result of the attack, nearly 50,000 families were left without power.

DTEK reported

the latest attack.

The company noted that this power facility has already been shelled on multiple occasions. Restoration will take time.

On the morning of November 14, the enemy attacked a DTEK power facility in the northern part of the region.

“Energy workers began work immediately as soon as it was safe to do so. We are clearing debris and repairing the damage. We are doing everything possible to restore power to every home as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

As a reminder, Kyiv has been under attack by Russian drones since the morning of November 14. As of 9:04 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions.

On the night of November 13–14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.