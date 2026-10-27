After the storm, oil was found again on the coast of the national park in the Odesa region

Vegetable oil was discovered again on the coast of the “Tuzly Estuaries” National Nature Park in the Odesa region following a storm. It had entered the Black Sea after a Russian strike on the port of Chornomorsk in April 2026. According to environmentalist Ivan Rusev, as of the evening of October 26, the area of contamination had reached approximately 100,000 square meters.

On October 27, ecologist and national park employee Ivan Rusev reported the renewed pollution of the coastline. According to him, following strong easterly winds and a storm on October 26, oil residues reappeared on beaches and sandy shores in various parts of the protected area. “Oil continues to pollute the sandbar in the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, including its protected zone,” Rusev noted.

During the survey, experts identified contaminated areas along the coast. Initially, their total area was about 10,000 square meters. However, by the evening of that same day, the contamination had spread much further and, according to the ecologist’s estimate, covered approximately 100,000 square meters. This refers to a sand spit—a narrow strip of land that separates seawater from the estuaries. This area is vital for local ecosystems, as it is home to various small organisms upon which the health of the entire ecosystem depends.

How the Oil Got into the Sea

The pollution is linked to a Russian strike on the port of Chornomorsk on April 26, 2026. During that attack, a tank containing sunflower oil was damaged, and some of the oil leaked into the water. According to data previously cited by environmentalists, approximately 6,500 metric tons of oil may have spilled into the marine environment.

undefined

After the accident, the pollution did not disappear completely. Some of the oil settled on the seabed, while other residues continued to drift with the water. Subsequently, the oil began washing ashore, particularly in the “Tuzlivski Limans” area, which is located far from the spill site.

Storms contribute to the reappearance of the pollution. Strong waves lift oil residues from shallow waters and the seabed, after which they re-enter the water and settle on the shores. Therefore, even after a long period when the beaches appear clean, a new storm can bring pollution back to them.

How Oil Affects Nature

According to Rusev, vegetable oil harms small organisms that live in the sand and on the seabed. It can penetrate between grains of sand and disrupt the conditions necessary for the survival of microorganisms and other inhabitants of the coastal zone.

Of particular concern is the impact on microbiocenoses—natural communities of microorganisms that interact with one another and with their environment. They participate in natural processes and help maintain the balance of the ecosystem. When such communities are negatively affected, this can also impact other organisms that depend on them.

Pollution also threatens aquatic life and the biodiversity of the coastal area. Environmentalists have previously reported the deaths of marine organisms along the coast following oil spills. At the same time, the extent of the impact of each new spill requires separate monitoring.

Pollution May Return

The reappearance of oil after a storm indicates that the effects of the April spill are still evident. The pollutant can accumulate on the seafloor, hide beneath layers of sand, and resurface during heavy swells. This complicates the cleanup of the coastline: even if a particular area temporarily appears clean, it does not mean that the pollution has completely disappeared. Environmentalists have to re-survey the shore and monitor changes after storms.

The Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park is an important nature conservation area in the Odesa region. Long-term pollution of its coastline places an additional burden on marine and coastal ecosystems. Therefore, experts continue to document new instances of oil spills, assess the extent of the pollution, and evaluate its potential consequences for the environment. On October 27, environmentalist Ivan Rusev reported on Facebook that the coastline had been polluted again.

In the “Tuzlivski Limany” National Nature Park in the south of the Odesa region, some of the water bodies have turned red and pink. This was caused by the massive proliferation of microorganisms due to high temperatures and active water evaporation.

Over the past month, 56 dead dolphins have been found along the coast of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park. Park officials called this number unprecedented and linked the mass death of cetaceans to the consequences of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Read us on