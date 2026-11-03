Following clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, police are guarding the blocked street

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, on November 3, the street near the building where clashes between local residents and National Guard soldiers took place the day before remains blocked. Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and are not allowing people into the area.

This was reported by a “Suspilne” correspondent who is at the scene.

According to her, the police have not specified how long the investigation will last. Local residents are also being barred from entering the street.

The journalist spoke with 13 residents of the town, but none of them agreed to comment on camera. According to those interviewed, they did not know that National Guard soldiers were inside the building.

One local resident said he regularly saw military vehicles nearby but did not know exactly where they were headed. He explained that, due to the war, the presence of military vehicles in the town did not come as a particular surprise.

Source: Suspilne

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