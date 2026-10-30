South Korea Has No Plans to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

Reports that South Korea is allegedly preparing to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine are untrue. Seoul continues to support Ukraine and participate in international efforts to stop Russian aggression.

This was stated by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing.

According to him, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was merely referring to a hypothetical scenario in which further escalation could jeopardize diplomatic relations.

“This does not correspond to reality. In fact, I urge everyone to listen directly to the quote made by the South Korean minister,” Tykhyi emphasized.

He called on the media and the public not to spread exaggerated interpretations of the statements and to pay attention to the full context of the remarks.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

to recall one of the two employees of its office in Kyiv to South Korea due to a security threat. The second employee will continue working in the Ukrainian capital.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of staff members from its embassy in Ukraine. Officials in Seoul explained this by citing Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the constant threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contacts.

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