South Korea Has No Plans to Sever Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports of a possible severing of diplomatic relations with South Korea. The ministry urged people to carefully analyze the actual statements made by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and not to jump to conclusions.

This was reported in a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing.

Tykhyi suggested first correcting the information cited in the Ukrainian and foreign press as allegedly “preparations for a severance of relations.”

“This is not true. In fact, I urge everyone to listen directly to the quote from the South Korean minister when he was asked whether the situation could escalate to a level that would threaten diplomatic relations,” the spokesperson clarified.

According to Tykhyi, Cho Hyun responded hypothetically: perhaps, if tensions continue to rise, a break in relations could occur. However, the parties are working to prevent further escalation.

“And for some reason, based on this very response—and we know how our headline-making machine works—did this response really imply that he admitted to a breakdown in diplomatic relations?” Tykhyi asked.

He added that the South Korean minister’s quote “was exactly the opposite.”

“I understand that against the backdrop of all these scandals, people are already tempted to throw something else into the mix to make the fire burn brighter. We shouldn’t do that. I urge you to remain measured and analyze the actual quotes that people make,” the spokesperson said.

Tikhyi added that Cho Hyun emphasized:

the continued broad support for Ukraine;

South Korea’s continued participation in international efforts aimed at ending Russia’s aggression.

“So, if you look closely, the signals coming from there are actually much more neutral than what has been reported in our media,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of its embassy staff from Ukraine.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv.

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