South Korea is recalling a KOICA employee from Kyiv due to a security threat, according to Reuters

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has decided to recall one of the two staff members from its office in Kyiv to South Korea due to a security threat. The other staff member will continue working in the Ukrainian capital.

KOICA is a South Korean government agency that provides international aid. The decision to recall one of the employees was made following a security briefing.

According to Yonhap, an agency representative did not cite the diplomatic conflict between Seoul and Kyiv as the reason for this decision. At the same time, the employee’s recall comes amid deteriorating relations between the two countries.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a speech at the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had handed over to South Korea two North Korean soldiers who had been captured while fighting on Russia’s side in the war.

Seoul believes that the disclosure of this information violated a confidentiality agreement. According to the South Korean side, the agreement was intended to protect the captured soldiers themselves and their families, who remain in North Korea.

Thus, KOICA’s decision to recall one of its employees from Kyiv was made amid security concerns and diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and South Korea. At the same time, according to reports, the agency did not cite diplomatic disagreements as the direct reason for the employee’s recall.

This was reported by Reuters.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of staff members from its embassy in Ukraine. Officials in Seoul attributed this to Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the ongoing threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The decision was made by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contacts.

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