South Korea has recalled its diplomats from Ukraine amid a dispute over prisoners of war from North Korea

South Korea has recalled eight diplomats from Ukraine amid a dispute over Kyiv’s disclosure of information regarding the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war. At the same time, Seoul is continuing diplomatic contacts with the Ukrainian side to resolve the situation.

According to Cho Hyun, eight diplomatic representatives have already been recalled from Ukraine. The minister noted that this step was inevitable amid the dispute over Kyiv’s disclosure of information regarding the transfer of two prisoners of war from North Korea.

“Eight people have been withdrawn so far,” said the head of South Korea’s foreign ministry.

At the same time, Cho Hyun emphasized that the partial recall of diplomats does not mean an end to dialogue with Ukraine.

The South Korean foreign minister said he continues to communicate with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to find a solution and resolve the differences.

Thus, despite the recall of some diplomatic personnel, contacts between Seoul and Kyiv are continuing. How the situation develops will depend on the results of diplomatic consultations between the two countries.

This was reported by Yonhap News, citing a statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

Earlier, the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) decided to recall one of the two employees from its office in Kyiv to South Korea due to security concerns. The second employee will continue working in the Ukrainian capital.

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of staff members from its embassy in Ukraine. Officials in Seoul attributed this to Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the ongoing threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contacts.

Read us on