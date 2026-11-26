This year’s Black Friday at Trustee Plus is an opportunity not only to take advantage of seasonal discounts but also to get all your money back on purchases. The service’s team has announced a 100% cashback giveaway for users: a total of ten winners will be selected.

You can participate in the promotion from November 27 to 29, 2026. To do so, you need to register via a special announcement in the “News” section of the Trustee Plus app and make purchases during the specified period.

The giveaway works simply: after the promotion ends, the organizers will randomly select ten participants. Each winner will be refunded the full amount of all purchases made using Trustee Plus during the three-day promotion period.

“There is no limit on the number of purchases. You can participate with as few as one transaction, and all purchases made during the promotion period will be counted, regardless of whether you registered before or after your first purchase. The main thing is to confirm your participation in the drawing before the promotion ends,” explained Ivan Ordenko, Head of Partnerships & Marketing at Trustee Plus.

Here’s what you need to do to participate:

Open the Trustee Plus app . Open the “News” section and find the post about Black Friday. Confirm your participation in the giveaway. Make purchases using Trustee Plus from November 27 through November 29.

Important: Even if your first purchase was made before you registered for the promotion, it will still count toward your total cashback amount, provided you confirm your participation before the giveaway ends.

The names of the ten winners will be published on Trustee’s official social media channels within 10 days after the promotion ends. Additionally, each winner will receive a notification in the app.

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