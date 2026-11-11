During the 2026 fire season, foresters from the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” managed to extinguish approximately 1,200 forest fires covering a total area of 2,200 hectares.

Compared to last year, the number of fires increased slightly—by 0.7%. At the same time, the area of forest affected by fire decreased by 60%, or 2.5 times.

The largest areas affected by forest fires in 2026 were recorded in three regions:

Kharkiv Oblast — 506.9 hectares;

Chernihiv Oblast — 357.7 hectares;

Zhytomyr Oblast — 295.6 hectares.

According to data from the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine,” the vast majority of fires were related to military operations. The breakdown of the causes of the fires is as follows:

75.2% — consequences of combat operations: shelling, falling debris from drones, missiles, and guided bombs;

23% — human carelessness and negligent handling of fire;

isolated cases—arson, lightning strikes, and the spread of flames from neighboring land uses.

The prompt response of foresters played a crucial role in fighting the fires. Most fire outbreaks were successfully contained at the initial stage, preventing the fire from spreading.

The average area affected by a single fire did not exceed 1.8 hectares. Furthermore, no forest fires occurred in the Ternopil region or in Bukovina throughout the season.

Key measures that helped improve the effectiveness of fire protection included infrastructure development, equipment upgrades, patrols, and staff training.

Specifically, over the course of the year:

34,500 km of new firebreaks were created, and nearly 170,000 km of existing ones were restored.

Forest districts were supplied with over 3,700 units of specialized equipment and gear. This includes firefighting modules, motorized pumps, communication devices, protective gear, video cameras, and observation towers.

Eighteen new “Lisovychok” recreational sites were established. They are designed for organized recreation and are intended to help prevent uncontrolled campfires and the formation of illegal dumps.

The State Forest Guard has stepped up enforcement of fire safety regulations. Together with the State Emergency Service and the National Police, forest rangers conducted 4,383 raids.

Based on the results of these inspections, 431 violation reports were issued to those who violated fire safety regulations, totaling 685,000 UAH.

Special attention was given to training employees in firefighting. Specifically, 1,060 employees completed the “Forest Firefighter” training course at the Forest Training Center branch. Another 570 specialists completed the “Forest Fire Suppression Supervisor” course.

Consequently, despite a slight increase in the number of fires, the area affected by forest fires in Ukraine was significantly reduced in 2026. One of the key factors was a comprehensive set of measures for early detection and rapid suppression of fires.

This was reported by the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.”

As a reminder, Ukraine has expedited tree-cutting procedures to establish defensive lines in border regions.

In Volyn, a forester from the Kivertsi Forest District was exposed and is suspected of organizing the illegal felling of 162 trees. According to the investigation, the losses to the state exceed 6.5 million hryvnias.

The municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo” reported that tree felling for the installation of a heating network has not resumed in the Teremky residential area. On September 21, construction and installation work is continuing at the site to lay a backup heating pipeline for the Teremky-1 and Teremky-2 residential complexes.

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