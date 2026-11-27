A significant drop in temperatures is expected in Ukraine in late November and early December. Precipitation will gradually subside, and freezing temperatures will spread to most regions both during the day and at night.

Natalia Ptukha, head of the media relations department at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, provided this information.

What will determine the weather in the near future

— Fall is coming to an end. And we are already fully experiencing winter-like weather conditions. This is especially true in the southwestern regions and the Carpathian foothills.

It’s snowing there. And it will continue to snow throughout the night (from November 27 to 28).

After all, the weather there will still be influenced by an atmospheric front from the southwest. Therefore, during the night in the southwestern part of the country, there will be wet snow and snow.

In some places, wet snow may accumulate.

In the Carpathian Foothills, there may be significant precipitation in some areas.

Roads in most western and central regions may be icy.

Meanwhile, in the far south, this front will bring rain (at times). However, starting tomorrow during the daytime, it will gradually lose its intensity.

This is because a fairly powerful, cold high-pressure system from the Baltic Sea is already beginning to spread toward us from the north.

Will the high-pressure system “cover” Ukraine, and how will it change the weather?

— This high-pressure system will move toward us from the southeast.

Since it’s over the Baltic Sea, it will, so to speak, “descend” toward us.

That is, for it, this is a southeasterly direction. But for us, it will be approaching from the north.

And by the afternoon of November 30 (Monday), it will already be positioned over our northern regions.

It will also finally push this slightly warmer cyclonic system—which was over the Black and Mediterranean Seas—out of Ukraine.

It was this system that brought these atmospheric fronts and precipitation to the southwestern part of our country.

Pressure will rise rapidly. There will be more sunny spells.

However, a cold wind from the northeast will prevail. Temperatures will drop.

How much colder will it get in the coming days?

— Temperatures will be particularly low at night, during periods of clear skies.

Starting tomorrow (Saturday, November 28), temperatures will drop below freezing in virtually all regions—both at night and during the day.

Over the next three days (November 28–30), nighttime temperatures will range from 3 to 10 degrees below freezing. Only in the Carpathians could temperatures drop to –11...–18°C.

During the day, temperatures will range from 0 to 6 degrees below zero in most regions.

It will be slightly warmer—if at all—tomorrow in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country. There, temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees above freezing throughout the day.

But starting Sunday (November 29), temperatures there will also drop to below-freezing levels.

What kind of weather will mark the start of winter’s first month in Ukraine?

— Starting December 1 (Tuesday), the first days of the month—let’s say, even the first five days of December—will be mostly dry.

This is because a high-pressure system will be influencing us throughout this period.

It will also keep temperatures low here.

On the night of December 1, on December 2, and, in principle, even on December 3, temperatures across Ukraine may range from 8 to 14 degrees below zero.

And during the day, temperatures will remain steady at 0–6 degrees below zero.

It may be slightly warmer during the day in Zakarpattia—around 1–3 degrees Celsius above freezing.

Will there still be snow cover in Ukraine?

— The snow cover will, of course, remain. In the areas where this precipitation is currently falling—primarily in the western and central regions.

It will remain because temperatures will stay below freezing. It won’t melt much.

In other words, we’re starting December with freezing temperatures, but without a sufficient amount of snow—especially in the northern and northeastern regions.

We can see that there’s no snow cover there.

But there is a fairly substantial snowpack in the Carpathians, in Zakarpattia... the southwest.

Would you say that these cold temperatures are within the normal range?

— In principle, yes.

Perhaps when temperatures reach –8...–14°C, that might be slightly below normal for two or three nights. But it’s not critical.

It’s not as if such temperatures have never been recorded before.

Will any specific regions be colder than others?

— The coldest... That would be the Carpathian region.

There, starting as early as November 29… At night in the Carpathians, it’s already –10…–15°C. It could even be –13…–18°C in the Carpathian Foothills.

This is due to the specific topography.

Otherwise, in general, most of our regions have fairly uniform temperatures.

The coldest nights will be starting December 1. From 8 to 14 degrees below zero (they’ll linger a bit on the 1st, 2nd, and even the 3rd).

How long will such severe cold “linger”?

— There will be some easing as early as December 4–6 (this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), except in the eastern regions.

Temperatures there will be slightly higher than previous readings.

At night, temperatures will range from 0 to 6 degrees below freezing. During the day, they’ll range from 3 degrees below freezing to 3 degrees above freezing.

Meanwhile, the east will remain consistently below freezing.

What to expect from the wind in Ukraine in the coming days

— The wind will be steady, blowing from the northeast.

For practically the next few days... and even the remaining five days of December—it will mainly be from the northeast.

Gusts are likely only tomorrow (Saturday, November 28) and the day after tomorrow (Sunday, November 29)—along the coast.

There may be some strengthening there, up to 15–20 meters per second. But this will be quite localized.

However, on most of the following days, the wind will be moderate.

In other words, it won’t pose any real danger or cause discomfort.

Although it will be cool and noticeable.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, a high-pressure system will bring dry and frosty weather to Ukraine this weekend.

On Friday, November 27, significant snow is forecast for four western regions of Ukraine. Snow accumulation could range from 8 to 20 centimeters.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

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