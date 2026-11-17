On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., the State Agrarian Registry (DAR) resumed accepting applications to designate agricultural enterprises as critical to the functioning of the economy.

From now on, documents are to be submitted in accordance with the updated sector-specific criteria approved by Order No. 157 of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated November 16, 2026.

According to the new requirements, to obtain the status of a critically important agricultural enterprise, a company must meet the established criteria. Specifically, the company must cultivate at least 200 hectares of agricultural land or at least 50 hectares of perennial plantations on its own balance sheet for the production of fruit products, or have net annual revenue from the sale of goods, work, or services of at least 20 million hryvnias for the previous fiscal year.

In addition, as of October 1, 2026, the enterprise’s primary business activity must correspond to one of the codes of the Classification of Economic Activities (KVED) specified in the list approved by the ministry. Another condition may be that the enterprise falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy or that the Ministry manages the state’s corporate rights in the authorized capital of such a company.

The sector-specific rules were updated in accordance with Resolution No. 1328 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 23, 2026, which regulates the procedure for reserving employees subject to military service for the period of mobilization and martial law.

Source: State Agrarian Register.

The Ministry of Economy predicts that due to the stricter requirements, approximately 10–15% of Ukrainian companies may lose their status as critically important enterprises. This was stated on television by Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko.

As a reminder, once the updated requirements are approved, authorities will review enterprises currently holding critical status. Companies that do not meet the new criteria will lose their status but will be able to resubmit their applications.

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government would revise the criteria for determining critically important enterprises, and that 100% exemption would no longer be automatic, even for the energy and defense industries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a Coordination Center for the mobilization of conscripts, clarified the definition of critical enterprises, and instructed officials to review sectoral and regional criteria. The government also updated the maximum mobilization quotas for certain categories of enterprises.

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