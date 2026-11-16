In the first ten months of 2026, foreign technology companies paid more than 17.5 billion hryvnia in the so-called “Google tax” to Ukraine’s state budget. This is 4.3 billion hryvnia more than during the same period last year. Among the largest taxpayers are Google, Apple, Netflix, Meta, Anthropic, Valve, and other international companies. Total revenue for January–October has already exceeded the total for all of 2025.

The growth in tax payments demonstrates just how important digital services have become for the Ukrainian market. Streaming platforms, mobile apps, video games, cloud services, and artificial intelligence tools account for a significant portion of consumer spending. At the same time, the increase in revenue does not necessarily mean that Ukrainians have started spending a third more on subscriptions: exchange rates, the number of registered taxpayers, and the specifics of tax reporting also influence these figures.

UA.News explains how the “Google tax” works, how much money the Ukrainian budget receives from international tech companies, what we can learn about Ukrainians’ spending on digital services, and whether taxation is forcing services to raise subscription prices.

“Google Tax”: How Much Did International Companies Pay Ukraine in 2026?

On November 13, 2026, the State Tax Service reported that from January through October, foreign companies providing electronic services to Ukrainian users had paid over 17.5 billion UAH in value-added tax to the budget.

During the same period in 2025, revenue amounted to approximately 13.2 billion UAH. Thus, over the course of the year, revenue increased by 4.3 billion UAH, or approximately 32.6%.

In foreign currency terms, the State Tax Service recorded revenues of 161.7 million euros and 208.4 million U.S. dollars. These are payments made in two currencies, so these amounts should not be viewed as alternative estimates of a single figure.

By comparison, foreign providers of electronic services paid over 14.4 billion UAH for the entire year of 2025. Thus, in just ten months of the current year, the budget received at least 3.1 billion UAH more than in the previous twelve months.

The number of companies complying with Ukrainian law is also growing. During 2026, an additional 26 non-residents registered as VAT payers. As of November 1, the total number of registered providers of electronic services reached 166.

The tax service named Google, Apple, Valve, Sony, Etsy, Meta, Netflix, Anthropic, Epic Games, and Uklon among the largest taxpayers. This list covers various segments of the digital economy: from video streaming and mobile apps to computer games, advertising tools, and artificial intelligence services.

What Is the “Google Tax” and How Does It Work in Ukraine

Despite its name, the “Google tax” is not a separate tax introduced exclusively for the American corporation. It is the unofficial name for the mechanism of levying a 20% VAT on digital services that foreign companies sell to Ukrainian individuals.

The relevant rules took effect on January 1, 2022. Their main purpose is to ensure the taxation of digital services regardless of whether the provider has an office or a registered legal entity in Ukraine.

Prior to the introduction of this mechanism, international platforms could sell services to Ukrainian consumers without the same VAT obligation that applied to many domestic companies.

Now, a foreign provider must register as a VAT payer if the volume of its relevant transactions for the previous calendar year exceeded the equivalent of 1 million UAH. Voluntary registration is also provided for.

The procedure is governed by Article 208-1 of the Tax Code of Ukraine. The mechanism works as follows: an international company determines that a digital service is provided to a consumer in Ukraine, calculates the VAT, files a simplified return, and transfers the corresponding amount to the Ukrainian budget.

In this case, an individual does not need to independently declare VAT on a regular purchase of a digital subscription. The responsibility for calculating and paying VAT rests with the registered service provider.

A special reporting procedure is in place for international companies. Returns are filed electronically, and tax liabilities are calculated in U.S. dollars or euros.

Importantly, these rules apply not only to large corporations. Foreign companies that sell online courses, software, access to digital platforms, or other services to Ukrainians may also be subject to these requirements.

Which Digital Services Are Taxable in Ukraine

Tax legislation covers a wide range of digital services. Their key characteristic is that they are delivered via the Internet, primarily in an automated manner, using information technology.

Such services may include access to online movies and music, software downloads, the use of cloud resources, the purchase of digital content, online advertising, and certain types of software.

For example, Netflix provides access to a library of movies and TV shows, Apple sells digital products and subscriptions, and Google operates in several segments at once—from mobile apps to video services.

The gaming industry occupies a special place. Valve, Sony, and Epic Games are associated with platforms where users purchase digital copies of games, additional content, or pay for related services.

The presence of these companies among the largest taxpayers underscores the importance of video games for Ukraine’s digital services market. Another sector is artificial intelligence tools.

The State Tax Service’s 2026 list mentions Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of models. Its presence among the largest taxpayers demonstrates that taxation of the digital economy already extends to modern AI services.

Why Revenue from the “Google Tax” Continues to Grow

Trends from previous years show that revenue from digital services has gradually become a significant source of income for the state budget. According to the State Tax Service, in 2023, international companies reported approximately 8 billion UAH in related tax liabilities, and in 2024—over 12.6 billion UAH.

In 2025, actual revenue exceeded 14.4 billion UAH, and in the first ten months of 2026, it reached over 17.5 billion UAH. When making comparisons, it is important to consider the difference between declared liabilities and funds actually paid. These figures are similar but not entirely identical.

One factor driving this growth is the expansion of the pool of registered taxpayers. In February 2025, the State Tax Service reported 131 registered non-residents. As of November 2026, that number had risen to 166.

The increase in the number of companies paying tax potentially broadens the revenue base even without a significant rise in individual users’ expenses. A second factor may be the development of the digital services market itself.

Ukrainians use paid platforms for work, education, entertainment, data storage, and content creation. New products—including generative artificial intelligence services—are gradually being added to the already established categories.

However, official statistics from the State Tax Service do not allow us to determine exactly to what extent these changes have increased tax revenues. A third important factor is the exchange rate.

Since international companies calculate and pay their tax obligations in foreign currency, the hryvnia equivalent of these revenues depends on exchange rate fluctuations.

Even if payments in dollars remain unchanged, their value in hryvnia may increase due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Does the “Google tax” affect the cost of subscriptions?

Although the foreign company is formally the VAT payer, the economic burden of taxation may be partially or fully passed on to the end consumer. The Tax Code provides for a 20% rate, which applies to the tax base for electronic services.

If a service sells a subscription for 100 UAH before tax and adds the full VAT amount to the price, the final cost will be 120 UAH. In practice, however, international companies may use different pricing approaches.

One option is to include VAT in the subscription price displayed to the user. In this case, of the 120 UAH paid, the tax will be 20 UAH, and the cost of the service excluding VAT will be 100 UAH.

Another option is to set the final price at a certain level and pay the tax within that range. With this approach, the company effectively earns less revenue before VAT.

An intermediate model is also possible, where the platform adjusts the base price only partially. Thus, the introduction or payment of VAT does not necessarily mean that every subscription will become exactly 20% more expensive.

For example, Google Play’s help documentation states that Google is responsible for determining, calculating, and remitting the 20% Ukrainian VAT on eligible purchases of paid apps and in-app content through the store.

At the same time, Google supports displaying prices that include taxes for buyers in Ukraine. Consequently, a user will not necessarily see a separate additional charge when purchasing a digital product. The tax may already be included in the listed price.

For a specific subscription, the platform’s terms, payment method, and the country to which the service assigns the user also matter.

Is the “Google tax” beneficial for Ukrainian tech companies?

One of the goals of introducing this mechanism was to level the playing field between Ukrainian and international providers of electronic services. Ukrainian companies registered as VAT payers already have corresponding tax obligations.

If a foreign competitor sells a similar product to Ukrainian consumers without VAT, this can create a disparity in the tax burden.

Taxing international platforms is intended to reduce this inequality. A State Tax Service announcement dated November 13 specifically emphasizes the creation of competitive conditions for Ukrainian and foreign providers of digital services.

However, a uniform VAT rate does not mean completely equal business conditions. Large international corporations have significant financial resources, a global audience, and the ability to allocate costs across different markets.

Ukrainian developers often operate on smaller budgets and may be significantly more sensitive to changes in demand. At the same time, the introduction of VAT for non-residents eliminates one of the potential tax advantages enjoyed by foreign providers.

For the state, this mechanism also allows it to generate revenue from economic activity that actually takes place in the Ukrainian consumer market, even if the company itself is registered abroad.

Will revenue from digital services continue to grow?

The future trajectory of the “Google tax” will depend on several factors. First and foremost, it will depend on the volume of digital service consumption. If Ukrainian users purchase more software, games, digital content, and artificial intelligence tools, this could expand the tax base.

Another factor will be the number of international companies registering as VAT payers in Ukraine. In 2026, the number of such non-residents increased by 26. Further expansion of the taxpayer base could generate additional revenue.

Currency fluctuations, the pricing policies of digital platforms, and changes in consumption patterns will be no less important. At the same time, current indicators do not allow for a reliable forecast of future revenue amounts.

Based on the results for January–October, it is already clear that 2026 has surpassed the results of 2025. However, the final figures will not be known until the end of the year and the receipt of the corresponding tax payments.

For the average Ukrainian, the “Google tax” remains a largely imperceptible part of the cost of digital products. The user pays for a movie, music, a video game, or an AI service, while the company fulfills its tax obligations.

At the same time, these transactions are already generating billions in revenue for the state.

The main conclusion is that the digital economy has become a significant source of tax revenue for Ukraine. However, the increase in payments by technology companies does not automatically mean higher subscription prices or a proportional increase in user costs. To assess the actual changes in the market, it is necessary to take into account the sales structure, exchange rates, the number of payers, and the pricing policies of international platforms.

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