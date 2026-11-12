Property Tax in 2027: How Much Will You Have to Pay for Apartments and Houses?

In 2027, Ukrainians will pay property tax for 2026. The maximum rate will be 129.71 UAH per square meter exceeding the tax-exempt area. This is 9.71 UAH more than the tax rate in 2026. At the same time, the specific rate will depend on the decision of the local council.

The maximum tax amount is 1.5% of the minimum wage established as of January 1 of the reporting year, per square meter of taxable area. For individuals, the tax amount is calculated by the tax service at the owner’s place of registration.

When calculating the tax for 2026, the minimum wage set as of January 1, 2026, will be used. It amounts to 8,647 hryvnias.

Thus, the maximum rate is calculated using the following formula:

8,647 × 1.5% = 129.705 UAH.

After rounding, this amounts to 129.71 UAH per square meter.

However, local councils set specific rates independently, depending on the location and type of property. Therefore, the actual tax amount may be less than the maximum.

For example, if a person owns an apartment with an area of 80 square meters and the tax-exempt threshold is 60 square meters, only 20 square meters will be subject to taxation.

At the maximum rate, the calculation would be as follows:

8,647 × 1.5% × 20 = 2,594.10 UAH.

In this example, the final tax amount is rounded, not the rate per square meter.

For comparison: in 2026, Ukrainians will pay taxes for 2025. At that time, the minimum wage was 8,000 UAH, and the maximum rate was 120 UAH per square meter.

Therefore, with the same taxable area and the local council’s rate remaining unchanged at 1.5%, the owner of an 80-square-meter apartment will pay 194.10 UAH more: 2,594.10 UAH instead of 2,400 UAH.

As of January 1, 2025, there were 2,710,200 individuals in Ukraine who were property tax payers.

The number of taxpayers has gradually increased:

as of January 1, 2023—867,700 people;

as of January 1, 2024—1,369 thousand people;

as of January 1, 2025—2,710,200 people.

This growth is attributed to the expansion and reconciliation of state registries, as well as improvements in tax administration.

About half of individual taxpayers reside in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions.

Individuals pay tax only on the portion of real estate area that exceeds the preferential limits established by law.

Specifically, the following exemptions apply:

60 square meters —for an apartment or apartments;

120 square meters —for a single-family home or multiple homes;

180 square meters—if a person owns both apartments and residential houses, including shares in them.

If an owner has multiple properties of the same type, their total area is added together. The exemption threshold applies to the total area, and the tax is assessed on the excess.

Tax assessment notices for 2026 must be sent to property owners by July 1, 2027. They will be received by mail or through the taxpayer’s online account.

The notice will include a detailed calculation of the amount due and payment instructions.

The tax is credited to the local budget where the property is located. Failure to pay it by the due date may result in a tax debt, as well as penalties and interest.

At the same time, the owner has the right to contact the tax service to verify the information. Specifically, you can check:

the list of real estate properties and ownership shares;

the total living area;

the applicable tax rate;

the accuracy of the assessed amount.

To do this, you must submit a request in any format and attach documents confirming the relevant information. Information about generated notices and assessments is also available in the Electronic Portal.

During the period of martial law, special rules apply to the taxation of real estate located in areas of active hostilities or temporarily occupied territories included in the approved list.

No property tax is assessed or paid on such properties.

In addition, housing in these territories—including in the temporarily occupied Crimea—is not taken into account when determining the tax base for individuals.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted Bill No. 15262, which provides for maintaining an increased income tax rate of 50% for banking institutions for 2027. The decision was supported by 303 members of parliament, according to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the parliament’s Finance Committee.

The Verkhovna Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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