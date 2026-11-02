A retired couple died in a collision between two cars in the Carpathian region

A fatal traffic accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Daewoo Lanos occurred in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. The 88-year-old driver of the passenger car and his 79-year-old wife were killed in the collision. The couple died at the scene of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the Daewoo Lanos failed to yield to the SUV, which led to the collision.

On November 2, the 88-year-old driver of the Daewoo was pulling out from the side street Energetykiv onto Adam Mickiewicz Street, which is part of the H-10 Mukachevo–Lviv highway.

“He failed to yield to a Toyota SUV driven by a 28-year-old resident of the Kosiv District. The Daewoo driver and his wife died at the scene from their injuries,” law enforcement officials said.

The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser was sober. Investigators opened a case under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of the victim). The penalty under this article provides for 5 to 10 years of imprisonment, along with a suspension of the right to drive for up to 3 years.

This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police on Monday.

In Kyiv, during a rocket attack, a 16-year-old boy stole a car and was involved in a traffic accident.

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old female motorcyclist died after crashing into a guardrail.

In the Kyiv region, a Volkswagen driver caused a fatal accident involving two cars.

Read us on