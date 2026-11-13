The weather in Ukraine on November 13 will be varied: up to +20° in the south, with snow and blizzards in the Carpathians

On Friday, November 13, rain and significant temperature fluctuations are forecast for Ukraine. In the south and in most central regions, temperatures will rise to +15…+20°, while an orange weather alert has been issued in the west due to heavy precipitation, rain turning to snow, freezing rain, and gusty winds.

On November 13, an active atmospheric front associated with a cyclone over Italy will cause a complex weather situation and highly variable conditions across Ukraine. Very warm air will be pushed northward from the south ahead of the front, and atmospheric pressure will drop rapidly. During the day, cold air will move into the western regions behind the front, causing pressure to rise. This contrast in air masses will result in significant temperature differences, gusty winds, and rain of varying intensity.

Cloudy. Light rain, moderate in the western regions; significant in the Carpathian Foothills, heavy in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, turning to snow, freezing rain, and wet snow accumulation during the day. Icy roads. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in the southern and most central regions. Winds will be predominantly southeasterly, 7–12 m/s; in the Carpathian Foothills and Transcarpathia, gusts of 15–20 m/s; in the highlands of the Carpathians, 25–30 m/s; with blizzards during the day.

Temperatures at night will range from 3–8°, and in the southern part from 7–12°. Daytime temperatures will range from 9–14°, 15–20° in the southern part and most central regions, 3–8° in the far west, and in the Carpathians, temperatures will drop to 0–3° below freezing.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued an orange danger level (Level II) for the Pre-Carpathian region, Transcarpathia, and the Carpathians: heavy to very heavy rain, freezing rain, wet snow accumulation, icy roads, wind gusts up to 20 m/s (and up to 30 m/s in the highlands), and blizzards. A yellow alert (Level I) is in effect for the southern and most central regions due to fog at night and in the morning with visibility of 200–500 m. Weather conditions may disrupt the operations of energy, construction, and utility companies, as well as traffic.

On November 13–14, water levels are expected to rise by 0.3–1.3 m on the Prut, Seret, Syan, and Dniester rivers (Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions), on the rivers of Zakarpattia—by 0.8–1.8 m, and on the Tisa (the section from Vilok to Velykyi Bychkiv) and in the lower reaches of the Borzhava—by 1.5–2.5 m. The water will remain within the riverbeds; there is no risk of adverse consequences. In areas experiencing heavy downpours, significant local and slope runoff, as well as flooding of low-lying areas, are possible, along with a rapid rise in water levels on small watercourses by 0.5–1 m.

At the same time, on the rivers of the Pripyat sub-basin (Volyn, Rivne, and Zhytomyr regions) and on certain rivers in the Dniester, Syan, and Western Bug basins (Lviv and Volyn regions), low autumn low-water levels will persist—with water levels close to the lowest on record. A Level III hazard alert—brown—has been issued.

On Friday, November 13, it will be cloudy with light rain in Kyiv. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 3–8° at night to 9–14° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 3–5° at night to 11–13° during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

In Ukraine, October 2026 was the warmest on record.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

Read us on