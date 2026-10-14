The weather in Ukraine on October 14, 2026, will bring rain in the east and frost in the west

On Wednesday, October 14, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected in Ukraine. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the eastern regions, while ground frost is possible in the west overnight.

It will be cloudy with some sunny spells across Ukraine. Overnight rain is expected on the Left Bank, as well as in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions; during the day, rain is expected in the northeast of the country. In the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, heavy rain and thunderstorms in some areas are expected throughout the day. The rest of the country will remain dry. Winds will be predominantly from the northwest, 7–12 m/s.

Overnight temperatures in the west and in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will range from 1–6°; ground frosts of 0–3° are expected; daytime temperatures there will be 9–14°. In the rest of the country, temperatures will range from 5–10° at night and 11–16° during the day; in the east and southeast, it will be slightly warmer: 9–14° at night and 17–22° during the day.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a yellow danger alert (Level I) for two reasons: heavy rain in the Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, as well as ground frosts of 0–3° on the night of October 14 in the western regions, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, and on the night of October 15 in the northern regions, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

On Wednesday, October 14, Kyiv will be cloudy with some sunny intervals and no precipitation—but it will be cold: only 6–8° at night. On the night of October 15, ground frosts of 0–3° are expected across the Kyiv region—a yellow danger level, with vegetables at risk. The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 5–10° at night to 11–16° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 6–8° at night to 11–13° during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

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