Weather in Ukraine on October 25: A yellow danger alert has been issued in the west due to fog

Fog is expected overnight and in the morning of October 25 in the western regions of Ukraine, except for Zakarpattia. Visibility on the roads will be 200–500 meters. Traffic disruptions are possible due to adverse weather conditions.

“Weather conditions may lead to traffic disruptions,” the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned.

Due to the fog, a Level I hazard alert—yellow—will be issued in the affected regions.

Drivers are advised to be cautious behind the wheel, maintain a safe speed and following distance, and use fog lights when necessary.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Saturday, October 24, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with rain expected in some areas. Daytime temperatures will range from +11 to +15 °C.

In November, a gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

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