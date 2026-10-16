The weather in Ukraine will change next week—when can we expect it to improve?

Rainy weather will continue in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the meteorologist’s forecast, we can expect weather conditions to improve only next week.

According to him, a cyclone will reach Ukraine on October 16. It will bring rain of varying intensity, with particularly heavy rainfall on the Left Bank of the country.

On Saturday, October 17, the rain will continue, but in some places its intensity will decrease. Fog will form in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will range from +6º to +11º, and daytime temperatures from +11º to +16º.

On Sunday and Monday, October 18–19, another southern cyclone is expected. It is projected to move from Turkey toward southern Ukraine. Significant rains will again fall across Ukraine, accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

“According to preliminary forecasts, we expect the weather to stabilize after October 20,” the expert said.

According to him, “October will still bring warm days of golden autumn, but for now, umbrellas are in style.”

Weather forecaster Vitaliy Postygan shared this on his Facebook page.

The weather this weekend will be full of contrasts: from rain to temperatures as high as +26 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Ukraine on October 13: rain, fog, and frost in the west.

Read us on