Law enforcement officials in the Ternopil region have opened a criminal investigation into the possible neglect and abuse of a 9-year-old girl with a disability in the intensive care unit of the regional clinical children’s hospital.

The investigation was launched under the charge of a healthcare worker’s failure to properly perform professional duties, resulting in serious consequences for a minor. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil region.

As the child’s mother, Iryna Saverina, explained in a comment to the “Ternopil1” TV channel, her daughter Milena was rushed to the hospital on October 16 and later transferred to the intensive care unit, where family members were not allowed to visit. According to the woman, in the ICU, the child was kept tied down in one position around the clock using men’s ties, and medications were administered without following a schedule. After the girl was transferred to the palliative care unit, her mother discovered numerous bruises and a deep wound on her leg showing signs of infection; in addition, the child had lost nearly one-fifth of her body weight—dropping from 16 to 13 kilograms.

In early November, the woman filed written complaints with the hospital administration and the Ternopil Regional State Administration’s Department of Health, but received no response for a long time. Police investigators have already interviewed the victim’s mother and ordered a series of forensic medical examinations to establish all the circumstances and provide a legal assessment of the doctors’ actions. For his part, Volodymyr Semeerez, director of the Ternopil Regional Clinical Children’s Hospital, stated that the facility has launched an internal investigation.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police.

In Ternopil, a court handed down a verdict against two doctors from the regional children’s clinical hospital in the case of the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy during dental treatment. The tragedy occurred in November 2023. The child died during routine treatment for tooth decay, which was performed under general anesthesia.

Law enforcement officials cited the preliminary cause of the boy’s death during dental treatment

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