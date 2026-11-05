Efforts to combat the activities of the “Khimprom” drug cartel continue in Ukraine. In particular, the U420 chain of stores has been shut down, and none of the locations have reopened since April.

This was announced by Maxim Tsutsikiridze, acting head of the National Police, during an awards ceremony for employees of the Department for Combating Drug Crime.

According to him, key achievements include the ban on the synthetic cannabinoid ADB-4en-PINACA and the introduction of controls over groups of synthetic drug derivatives. This prevents criminals from evading government controls simply by altering a substance’s chemical formula.

As part of an international operation involving law enforcement agencies from Albania and Kazakhstan, Interpol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration dismantled the recruitment networks of the “Khimprom” group, shut down its call centers, and exposed its cells in Ukraine and abroad.

Additionally, during the “Espanyol” special operation, law enforcement officials cut off drug supply channels from Spain, Portugal, and the United States. Charges were filed against 39 suspects.

As part of Operation “Rubicon,” 42 drug laboratories and 134 warehouses storing finished products were dismantled, and 56 drug shops were shut down. A total of 367 individuals were notified of the charges against them.

In total, over the first nine months of 2026, indictments were filed against 420 members of 85 organized groups and criminal organizations. The value of the seized and confiscated property amounts to 400 million hryvnias.

The results of the operation and the awards presented to police officers were announced on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of the anti-drug crime service.

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

The leadership of the National Police of Ukraine reported on the dismantling of one of the country’s most powerful criminal structures—the “Khimprom” group. One of the group’s most profitable ventures was the “U-420” chain of stores, through which synthetic cannabinoids were sold disguised as candy and gummy bears.

Law enforcement officials are conducting large-scale raids on the “U-420” chain of stores.

In Kyiv, “U-420” stores were raided amid allegations of selling suspicious substances, including to minors.

On Wednesday, November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U-420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically assaulting journalists who were covering the chain’s activities. Specifically, they discussed an acid attack on journalist Denys Bigus in connection with his report on the U420 drug stores.

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