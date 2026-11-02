Half of the shelters on the official map of Kyiv may be fictitious — Popenko

On the official map of shelters in Kyiv, which was previously released by the Kyiv City State Administration, about half—or even more—of the locations may be fictitious.

According to him, instead of a shelter, there is either a basement, a gym, or a dance floor. Since 2023, he says, the situation hasn’t changed much, especially in the city center, where half of the basements marked on the maps are already privately owned.

“So the reality is that even if a businessman or entrepreneur draws just 10 arrows showing where to exit or where to go, or writes in a hair salon or a small shop that there’s a shelter there, no one can guarantee that the shelter will actually be open there, or that a person will be able to get inside,” Popenko notes.

He also “drew attention to” the issue of mobile shelters, of which there are only two in Kyiv five years into the war, one of which is in the Obolon district. The other is in the Desnianskyi district:

“Honestly, we should have provided the city with these modular shelters a long time ago. It should have been done ages ago. Why wasn’t it done? I’m at a loss for words to explain it, but this is the inaction of authorities at all levels when it comes to providing these modular mobile shelters.”

Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Utility Consumers,

this opinion on the “Superposition” TV channel.

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The State Emergency Service explained how businesses can set up shelters for their employees.

A test mobile shelter has been installed in Rivne, and three more are planned.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are intended to protect people during air threats.

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv over the repair of sidewalks instead of school shelters.

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