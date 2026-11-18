Poland is preparing for a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine this winter. This could be caused by disruptions to heating and electricity supplies resulting from Russian attacks.

The Polish government is currently considering three scenarios for the winter of 2026–2027, when Russia may intensify its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

“The first scenario assumes no influx of Ukrainian citizens; the second involves an influx of people who will be taken in by their families already living in Poland; and the third scenario is a massive influx of Ukrainian citizens,” the Ministry of the Interior and Administration reported.

According to the publication, up to 2.5 million refugees from Ukraine could arrive in Poland—in the worst-case scenario.

In late September, a meeting was held between ministry leadership and provincial governors, border guards, and representatives of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves. The Border Guard Service reported that it is constantly monitoring the situation at the border.

“Once a week, the Border Guard sends reports to the Ministry of the Interior and the administration regarding the situation at the border, as well as profiles of people crossing it—for example, whether there are women with children among them,” the agency stated.

The ministry assures that it has contingency plans in place for a possible “third scenario,” which, according to the government, “is currently the least likely.”

Source: Rzeczpospolita.

Ukrainian refugees have contributed $24 billion to Poland’s GDP.

As a reminder, a Ukrainian man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a fatal attack in Poland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack by a Ukrainian citizen on a Benedictine abbey in the Polish city of Jarosław, which resulted in the death of a priest and injuries to four other people.

Read us on