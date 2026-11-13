Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Hero of Ukraine and the driving force behind the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, has died

On Thursday, November 12, Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Hero of Ukraine, an outstanding literary scholar, educator, and public figure, passed away at the age of 79. News of the death of one of the founders of the People’s Movement of Ukraine and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy became known on Friday, November 13.

“On November 12, the heart of the Hero of Ukraine, an outstanding literary scholar, educator, journalist, public figure, one of the founders of the People’s Movement of Ukraine, and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, its first and honorary president, Vyacheslav Stepanovich Bryukhovetsky (1947–2026),” the statement reads.

The university emphasized that Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky dedicated his life to building an independent Ukraine. In 1991, he initiated the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, which later became one of the symbols of Ukrainian independence and the new higher education system.

The revived institution combined historical traditions with modern Western educational approaches. The Academy became an innovative Ukrainian-language university with its own academic culture, based on freedom, mutual respect, and shared values.

“It was here in 1996 that the first master’s programs were launched, and in 2008, the Doctoral School was established with the first structured programs for training PhD candidates. Here, genuine student self-governance took root, along with a unique internal culture of mutual trust and respect, an atmosphere of creativity and freedom, and a focus on critical thinking,” the statement notes.

The Mohyla community also emphasized that the values underlying the Academy have influenced the civic engagement of its members. In particular, the university community actively participated in the Orange Revolution of 2004–2005 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013–2014.

In addition, representatives of the Academy participated in the defense of university autonomy within the framework of a consortium that operated from 2005 to 2010.

One of Vyacheslav Bryukhovetskyi’s most significant achievements was nurturing a generation of Mohyla Academy alumni ready to take responsibility for the country’s future. Today, graduates and members of the university community work in various fields and are also defending Ukraine on the front lines.

“The loss of Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky is irreparable for the Mohyla community and all of Ukraine. But his life’s work lives on. It lives on in the university he revived, in the people he united and inspired, in the values he upheld, and in the future for which he worked. May the memory of this great man—Vyacheslav Stepanovich Bryukhovetsky—live on. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and the entire Kyiv-Mohyla Academy community,” the statement reads.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Earlier, Yarema Voznytsia passed away—an Honored Doctor of Ukraine, a renowned pediatrician, scientist, and innovator who made a significant contribution to the development of pediatrics in Lviv. He was one of the founders of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center and dedicated nearly 30 years to working at that hospital.

Earlier, Volodymyr Horbenko—a Ukrainian choir conductor, composer, and arranger—died at the age of 86. For many years, he led the veterans’ choir at the Mykolaiv Regional Palace of Culture, and his work earned him recognition beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Earlier, the designer and co-founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week died at the age of 58.

Actress Tuki Smith, Robert De Niro’s former partner, died at the age of 74.

As a reminder, theater and film actor Igor Tetruev has died.

Earlier, Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

Former “Karpaty” Lviv soccer player Edward Anyamke died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

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