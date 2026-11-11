Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Ismatov, who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has died

Ukrainian boxing has suffered an irreparable loss—Oleksandr Ismatov has passed away. The former junior world championship medalist also defended his homeland and served in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was 40 years old.

The cause and circumstances of Oleksandr Ismatov’s death have not yet been disclosed.

Oleksandr Ismatov was born in Kharkiv. At a young age, he won a medal at the Cadet World Championships in Baku, where he competed in the under-45-kilogram weight class.

Later, he represented the Kharkiv boxing club “Lokomotiv” and was awarded the title of Master of Sports of Ukraine.

Among Ismatov’s major achievements were two medals at the World Junior Championships, which were a significant part of his athletic career.

After retiring from active competition, the boxer dedicated himself to defending his country and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He combined his athletic past with military service, standing up to defend his homeland.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation emphasized that the athlete’s death was a heavy loss for the entire boxing community.

“Oleksandr’s death is a heavy loss for the boxing community and everyone who knew him personally. He will be remembered by his loved ones and the sports community not only as a talented boxer but also as a defender of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Boxing Federation added.

The Ukrainian Boxing Federation announced the boxer’s death on its Telegram channel.

As a reminder, Oleg Bilorus passed away on November 6, 2026, at the age of 88. He served as a People’s Deputy of Ukraine for four terms, was an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and served as Ukraine’s first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

On November 10, Ukrainian designer Serhiy Bizov, one of the founders of Ukrainian Fashion Week, died. He was 57 years old.

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