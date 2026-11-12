Yarema Voznytsia, a distinguished pediatrician from Lviv who worked at the Center for Pediatric Medicine for nearly 30 years, has passed away

Yarema Voznytsia, an Honored Doctor of Ukraine, renowned pediatrician, scientist, and innovator who made a significant contribution to the development of pediatrics in Lviv, has passed away. He was one of the founders of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center and devoted nearly 30 years to working at this hospital.

Yarema Voznytsia was one of the leading figures in Lviv pediatrics. He initially worked as a pediatrician at “Okhmatdyt” and later became a co-founder of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center, which is now a structural unit of the Center for Pediatric Medicine.

Voznytsia was the founder and first head of the hospital’s pediatric department. He worked at the medical facility from 1990 to 2019.

Over the years, Yarema Voznytsia established his own clinical school and trained more than one generation of doctors. He introduced innovative approaches to treatment and advanced research in the fields of cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, clinical immunology, vaccination, and anorexia nervosa.

The physician also made his mark as a researcher. He held a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences and was the author and co-author of numerous scientific publications. His research and professional contributions became an important part of many doctors’ experience.

The Center for Pediatric Medicine emphasized that behind his professional achievements was a man whom his colleagues will remember for his sharp mind, broad erudition, and subtle sense of humor.

Yarema Voznytsia knew how to offer support, give advice, and find the right words even in the most difficult situations.

The team at the Center for Pediatric Medicine expressed their sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the entire medical community.

The funeral service for this outstanding physician will take place in Lviv:

Wake —November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service—November 13 at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Chapel of the Nativity of John the Baptist at 52 Pekarska Street.

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Actress Tuki Smith, Robert De Niro’s former partner, died at the age of 74.

As a reminder, theater and film actor Igor Tetruev has died.

Earlier, Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

Former “Karpaty” Lviv soccer player Edward Anyamke died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

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