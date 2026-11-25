Lyudmila Dzhulay, who worked at the Pripyat Medical Unit and helped victims without protective gear in the first hours after the explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, passed away at the age of 79. Her death was reported by the National Museum “Chernobyl” and the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone.

During the first 24 hours of the disaster, she spent 12 hours helping irradiated plant workers and firefighters without any protective gear. Due to severe radiation burns on her fingers, her fingerprints were permanently lost.

Lyudmila Dzhulay moved to Pripyat in 1971, when the city was just beginning to develop—she was 24 years old at the time. She began her career as an emergency medical technician at a local clinic, and after the polyclinic opened, she became the first on-site nurse for Chernobyl NPP staff. Starting in 1975, she worked in the office of a psychiatrist and addiction specialist.

Lyudmila learned about the explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant around 6:00 a.m. on April 26, 1986, from an acquaintance. She immediately went to the Pripyat Medical Unit, where the first victims were already being treated.

At that time, medical personnel were working without personal protective equipment or iodine prophylaxis. For 12 hours, Dzhulay provided assistance to people suffering from acute radiation exposure: she personally undressed plant workers and firefighters, removing and carrying their radioactive clothing with her bare hands. Later, due to severe radiation burns, the skin on her fingers changed so much that it was impossible to take fingerprints from them.

“After that night, I came home half-dead. My son was in 10th grade. He had to nurse me back to health and bring me back to my senses,” recalled Lyudmila Dzhulay.

The paramedic nursed six patients with critical doses of radiation. Among them were Klavdiya Luzganova and Kateryna Ivanenko, employees of the Chernobyl NPP’s non-governmental security service, who later died at Moscow Clinical Hospital No. 6. Lyudmila’s most painful memory remains Kateryna Ivanenko’s final request—to call her elderly mother and tell her about the disaster. The paramedic was unable to do so, as long-distance telephone service in Pripyat had already been shut down. The State Agency for Exclusion Zone Management notes that the woman blamed herself for the rest of her life for failing to fulfill that request.

In May 1986, Lyudmila Dzhulay worked eight 12-hour shifts at the medical station in the administrative and residential building of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. On the night of May 22–23, when a massive fire broke out in the cable tunnels of the third and fourth power units, she once again rescued firefighters—despite the fact that radiation levels in the fire zone reached 200 roentgens per hour.

The “Chernobyl” Museum emphasizes that her experience working in the addiction treatment and psychiatric clinics proved invaluable: the paramedic helped stabilize patients who, as a result of radiation exposure, developed so-called radiation psychosis—a state of severe agitation and hyperactivity.

Lyudmila Dzhulay continued to work in Chernobyl until 1995, when she lost consciousness during one of her shifts. After treatment at the radiology center in Pushcha-Vodytsia, she was granted a disability classification.

After retiring, Lyudmila Dzhulay devoted herself to community work: she helped set up the Chernobyl museum at one of the capital’s schools, spoke to young people, and kept alive the memory of her fellow liquidators.

During one of her visits to Pripyat, after the city had been decontaminated, she managed to enter her own apartment. Amid the empty rooms, Yuriy Bezdik’s collection of short stories, *Saying Goodbye Forever*, lay open on the floor—she took this book back to Kyiv as a keepsake. And in the building of the former medical unit, her shoes remained—shoes she would check every time she came to the exclusion zone.

Lyudmila Dzhulay last visited her hometown of Pripyat in 2024, and in 2025, she joined the documentary project “Chernobyl—A Woman’s Fate,” timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. The State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone remembers her as a cheerful, energetic, and sincere woman who, until her final days, remained the voice of remembrance for the heroic deeds of the Chernobyl medical workers.

Sources: National Museum “Chernobyl,” State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone

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