More than 1,000 people posted 44 million hryvnia in bail for SBU General Duka: his attorney explained the consequences

A bail of 44 million hryvnias was posted for SBU General Serhiy Duka, a defendant in the “Carthage” case; 1,113 people contributed to the fundraising effort. Lviv-based attorney Oleg Mytsyk highlighted the legal nuances of this procedure and the potential consequences for those who contributed funds.

According to the attorney, there is a practice in Lviv whereby every person posting bail must appear in person at the pretrial detention center. There, an authorized official explains to them the legal consequences of posting bail.

“An authorized official explains to them the legal consequences of such a decision: for whom exactly they are paying the bail, what obligations they are assuming, and what might happen to their money if the person for whom the bail was posted violates the obligations imposed on them,” the attorney emphasized.

Mytsyk added that even when two or three people post bail, each of them sometimes has to come to the pretrial detention center in person. “Sometimes, even when two or three people post bail, it becomes necessary for each of them to appear in person at the pretrial detention center, present a receipt for the transfer of funds, and confirm that their rights, obligations, and the legal consequences of failing to fulfill them have been explained to them. In other words, it’s not enough to simply transfer the money to the court’s account,” he said.

“Now let’s imagine applying this practice to the 1,113 bail guarantors in General Duka’s case. Each one must be identified, each must be informed of the legal consequences, and each must consciously confirm their decision to act as a bail guarantor. How long would that take?” the attorney emphasized.

Oleg Mytsyk concluded that bail is not a charitable contribution or a donation to a collective fund, but a procedural tool that entails specific legal obligations and financial consequences. The attorney therefore asked why the procedure for explaining the legal consequences to sureties can vary so significantly across different agencies.

Earlier, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

The SBU began raising funds for General Duka’s bail.

However, the full bail amount for former SBU General Duka has not yet been paid.

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