Petro Poroshenko, a member of parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, speculates that the Supreme Court may restrict the presence of representatives from foreign embassies during the hearing of his lawsuit seeking the lifting of sanctions. The hearing on this case is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Poroshenko, the court may justify barring diplomats from attending by citing the presence of information marked “for official use only” in the case file. The lawsuit concerns sanctions imposed against him in early 2025.

"It has just come to light that on November 24, the authorities intend to obstruct the lawful consideration by the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court of my lawsuit seeking the repeal of illegal, unconstitutional, extrajudicial, and politically motivated sanctions against me as the leader of the opposition and the fifth President of Ukraine. How? By citing the fact that the case allegedly contains information classified as ‘DSK’—for official use only. They claim that because of this, the case cannot be heard in the presence of numerous embassy representatives. And this trial has attracted an extremely high level of interest from both the global media and diplomats,” Poroshenko said in a video address from the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada, published on Facebook.

At the same time, he noted that the case regarding sanctions against him has been pending for nearly two years, and the High Anti-Corruption Court has already issued a ruling on the interference in the work of the Supreme Court. “You cannot, on the one hand, put pressure on the opposition, violate human rights, and interfere with the work of the Supreme Court, and with the other, claim that we uphold fundamental principles: the rule of law, judicial independence, and the protection of human rights and the media,” the politician emphasized.

Poroshenko called for “this case to finally be considered—legally and as soon as possible.”

As previously reported, on February 13, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated February 12, “On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions).” According to the annex to the document, sanctions have been imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi, former owner of the “Finance and Credit” bank Kostyantyn Zhevago, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholyubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko challenged the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began hearing the lawsuit in the presence of members of the Ukrainian parliament, as well as diplomats from the European Union delegation and representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko’s representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed unlawfully on a Ukrainian citizen residing in the country, while only the Russian Federation considers him a “terrorist.” Therefore, there are no legal grounds for the sanctions.

In July 2026, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court (ACC SC) denied Poroshenko’s petition to overturn the sanctions imposed by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The decision was adopted with dissenting opinions from two of the five judges on the panel that heard the case. Poroshenko and his attorneys appealed this decision to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

In addition, on September 2, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible unlawful actions by officials of state authorities, other state bodies, and state-owned enterprises that could have harmed Ukraine’s economic security, it became known that Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, had exerted pressure on the judges of the Administrative Court of the Supreme Court through the court’s chairman, Ihor Dashutin, regarding sanctions against Poroshenko. The politician’s lawyers have filed complaints regarding this pressure with the High Council of Justice (HCJ), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Supreme Court will announce its decision on sanctions against Poroshenko on July 10.

Poroshenko urged that reforms on the path to EU accession not be delayed.

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