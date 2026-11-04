Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the “European Solidarity” party, stated that reforms in the area of the rule of law and other key changes cannot be postponed until the war ends. In his view, following the publication of the European Commission’s annual report on Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership for 2026, the country must accelerate the implementation of its European integration commitments.

“For Ukraine, this report is a kind of report card on European integration. It is an assessment of our progress not based on political promises, but on concrete actions, fulfilled commitments, and achieved results,” Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, despite Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership amid a full-scale war, a number of issues related to the rule of law and democracy remain unresolved.

Among the priority tasks, Poroshenko cited ensuring the independence of the Constitutional Court, completing judicial reform, reforming the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations, preserving the independence of anti-corruption institutions, and protecting the rights of the parliamentary opposition, political pluralism, and media freedom.

For the first time, the European Commission’s report includes the issue of targeted sanctions against Ukrainian citizens and the need to comply with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights, the leader of “Eurosolidarity” emphasized.

In his view, the European Commission’s report should serve as the basis for a concrete action plan by the government and the Verkhovna Rada, with clear deadlines and performance indicators.

“Our goal remains unchanged—Ukraine’s full membership in the EU. And we must follow this path not only quickly but also with dignity, preserving the freedom and democracy for which we are fighting,” he concluded.

Poroshenko also called on the authorities to shift into “Euro-integration turbo mode” and accelerate progress toward meeting the benchmarks across all negotiation chapters.

The European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Politico Europe.

As a reminder, the European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Politico Europe.

Ukraine aims to close seven chapters of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2027 — Koretsky.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

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