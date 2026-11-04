An SBU official threatens NABU detectives with a weapon during a search

On November 4, NABU reported that a high-ranking official of the Security Service of Ukraine had obstructed a search. According to the Bureau, the official threatened detectives with a firearm and prevented them from entering the site of the investigative actions, which had been authorized by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. SBU special forces also arrived at the scene.

According to information released regarding the searches, investigative actions are being conducted at the residence of SBU Major General Serhiy Duka. However, in its initial statement, NABU did not name the official whose residence was being searched nor did it disclose any other details of the proceedings.

Duka serves as the first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. In July 2025, he was one of the leaders of large-scale searches targeting NABU employees. At that time, the SBU conducted more than 50 investigative actions against the Bureau’s detectives, after which Ruslan Magamedrasulov and Viktor Gusarov were taken into custody.

Duka’s subordinates may have fabricated documents that served as the basis for the charges against the detectives, as well as provided operational support for the relevant cases.

Source: NABU

In 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted Duka to the rank of brigadier general in the SBU.

Earlier, NABU and the SAP responded to Kravchenko’s statement regarding the planning of an attack in Austria.

In addition, NABU and the SAPO concluded their investigation into the embezzlement of grain from a state-owned corporation.

Prior to this, NABU had uncovered a scheme involving the disappearance of $29 million worth of grain.

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