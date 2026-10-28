Officials in Volyn illegally privatized 10 hectares of land using military data

In Volyn, a court found a current and a former member of parliament, as well as the former head of the regional office of the State Geocadastre, to be involved in the illegal privatization of state-owned land. As a result of their actions, the state suffered losses of more than 8.3 million hryvnias.

According to the case file, the defendants used the personal data of five combat veterans without their knowledge to register 10 hectares of land as private property. The plots are located in the coastal protection zone of the Styr River, where such privatization is prohibited by law.

The scheme was organized by a former regional council member. The land plots were formally registered as the property of the military personnel, but ultimately they became the property of the former council member himself.

A district council member recruited the military personnel, while the head of the State Geocadastre, knowing that the land transfer was illegal, signed the relevant orders.

Ultimately, the court found the following individuals guilty:

The former member of the regional council for aiding and abetting the abuse of power or official position and the legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

A former head of the regional office of the State Geocadastre for abuse of power or official position committed by a group of persons acting in concert (Article 28(2), Article 364(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Both were also sentenced to confiscation of property and disqualification from holding certain positions.

Meanwhile, regarding the district council member, the court approved a plea agreement. He was sentenced to five years, with the sentence suspended and subject to probation.

Separately, the court ordered the return of 6 hectares of land to the community and required the two convicted individuals to jointly pay 3.32 million hryvnias to the Boratyn Village Council.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

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