EU Ambassador Maternova Described How She Is Preparing for a Difficult Winter in Kyiv

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine continues to operate at full strength and is preparing for possible disruptions in electricity, water, and heating this winter.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova spoke about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to her, the mission has already stockpiled drinking and industrial water in case of water supply disruptions and sewage problems. The office also has EcoFlow charging stations and a powerful backup generator.

“We are here with you. We have many staff members. We are working at full capacity and, together with everyone else, are preparing for winter,” Maternová emphasized.

The ambassador added that EU Delegation staff plan to remain in Kyiv and are already stocking up on warm clothing.

Source: Katarina Maternová, interview with Ukrinform.

Katarina Maternová, the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, showed what work at the EU Delegation in Kyiv looks like amid Russian attacks. The diplomat shared photos from the office and described the explosions that could be heard and seen from the delegation’s building.

Katarina Maternová, the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, said that due to the constant Russian attacks on Kyiv, she no longer sleeps in a bed. The diplomat noted that she falls asleep on a mattress in the bathroom of her hotel room, as she considers this the safest place.

Katarina Maternová, the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, considers the prospects for our country to achieve full EU membership by 2030 to be entirely realistic and viable.

Read us on