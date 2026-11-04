EU Ambassador Calls the European Commission's New Report on Enlargement "Excellent" for Ukraine

Katarina Maternová, the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, stated after the official ceremony marking the presentation of the European Commission’s report that the document is excellent for Ukraine, as the country is confidently moving forward on the path to enlargement among the four leaders of the process, despite Russian aggression.

According to her, Ukraine has received a clear roadmap outlining expected progress for the next 12 months, with positive developments noted in each of the areas examined and no setbacks identified. Maternova emphasized that the very fact that Ukraine has maintained its leading position is an extraordinary achievement, and the objective recommendations in the report are intended to accelerate the necessary domestic reforms.

Source: European Truth.

The European Commission has published its annual report on EU enlargement, in which it noted significant progress by Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania and provided them with roadmaps for further steps toward 2027. To achieve the goal of concluding negotiations by the end of 2028, the European Commission recommends that Ukraine accelerate the pace of reforms in the areas of the rule of law, public administration, and the protection of the rights of national minorities. Montenegro remains the frontrunner in the process and could finalize accession negotiations as early as December 2026.

As a reminder, the European Commission is preparing a cautious plan for Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Politico Europe.

Ukraine aims to close seven chapters of EU accession negotiations in the first half of 2027—Koretsky.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

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