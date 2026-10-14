Trains from and to Zaporizhzhia are delayed due to shelling, according to Ukrzaliznytsia

On Wednesday, October 14, due to Russian shelling and the forced evacuation of passengers, a number of trains on the Zaporizhzhia route are running with delays.

The longest delay exceeds four hours.

As of 7:30 a.m., the following trains were departing from Zaporizhzhia with delays:

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia-1 — Przemyśl — 2 hours 56 minutes;

No. 37/38 Zaporizhzhia-1 — Kyiv-Passenger — 2 hours 56 minutes;

No. 5/6 Zaporizhzhia-1 — Yasinya — 2 hours 36 minutes.

The following trains were running late toward Zaporizhzhia:

No. 5/6 Yasinya — Zaporizhzhia-1 — 3 hours 57 minutes;

No. 37/38 Kyiv-Passenger — Zaporizhzhia-1 — 2 hours 24 minutes;

No. 31/32 Przemyśl — Zaporizhzhia-1 — 4 hours 9 minutes;

No. 39/40 Solotvyno-1 — Zaporizhzhia-1 — 3 hours 57 minutes.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that delay times are calculated automatically and may vary depending on the situation.

Passengers are advised to check the latest information on train schedules on Ukrzaliznytsia’s official delay monitoring service.

This was reported by JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

On Tuesday, October 13, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays in commuter and regional trains in several regions of Ukraine due to the security situation. In the Kharkiv region, some trains were running more than four hours behind schedule.

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