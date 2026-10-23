The Lviv–Chernivtsi train continued its journey without 25 passengers after stopping due to an air raid alert. Ukrzaliznytsia explained that the passengers had decided to make their own way to Kolomyia but had not informed the conductors.

The company noted that this was precisely why the passengers did not return to the train before its departure.

What Happened to the Train Passengers

On October 15, a video circulated on social media showing outraged passengers on the “Lviv–Chernivtsi” train, who said that after being evacuated due to the threat of shelling, they were left in the middle of a field and then saw the train depart without them.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that it conducted a detailed investigation into the incident. According to the findings, during the safety stop, an organized group of 25 people decided to make their own way to Kolomyia. The city is located approximately 4 kilometers from where the train stopped.

The company claims that the passengers did not inform the train crew of their decision.

How the railway workers resumed service

According to “Ukrzaliznytsia,” after receiving information from the monitoring center that there was no further threat, railway workers began notifying passengers and organizing their return to the train cars.

Once there were no passengers left near the train and no one responded to the conductor’s calls to return to the cars, service resumed.

The company also noted that, due to the darkness, employees used light signals to attract passengers’ attention and help them return to the train.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the company had not received any complaints from passengers on this train regarding being left at the station after the safety stop.

This is stated in Ukrzaliznytsia’s response to a request from RBC-Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained what passengers should do during an air raid alert.

Ukrzaliznytsia has allowed passengers to order guidebooks along with their tickets.

The Ukrzaliznytsia team is optimizing routes and urgently preparing rolling stock to ensure your trip is as safe as possible and with minimal delays. Meanwhile, the World Central Kitchen team has been delivering food all day to trains with the longest delays. Today, the results achieved by our reliable partner are impressive—about 1,700 passengers and train crew members enjoyed delicious and hearty meals. Another 1,300 people were provided with water on an incredibly hot day.

Ukrzaliznytsia has stopped paying mobilized employees their average monthly salary. Instead, the company has introduced a one-time financial assistance payment following mobilization and upon veterans’ return to work.

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