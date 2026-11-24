In Sheptytsky, Lviv Oblast, 35-year-old Yevgeniy Gorozhankin, a veteran of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, died in a fire in his own apartment. The man suffered severe burns while charging a prosthetic leg he had lost as a result of a combat injury.

The tragedy occurred in September 2026. After the fire, the veteran suffered burns covering 55% of his body.

Yevhen returned from Germany to defend Ukraine, but lost his leg after being wounded on the front lines.

He returned from Germany to defend Ukraine

Yevhen Gorozhankin had lived in Germany since childhood, having moved there with his mother. In 2024, he returned to Ukraine and voluntarily joined the ranks of the Third Separate Assault Brigade.

During combat operations, he sustained a severe injury. Doctors managed to save his life, but one of his legs had to be amputated. Due to his health condition, he was later discharged from military service.

Despite his injuries, Yevhen planned his future with his beloved and sought opportunities to help his comrades.

“Even after the amputation, he was eager to rejoin his comrades, thinking he might be able to return to help them. However, his other leg was also injured, and he was undergoing treatment for it, so returning to the front was out of the question,” said the veteran’s mother, Olena, in a comment to “Neo Radio Sheptytskyi.”

Fire While Charging a Prosthetic Leg

The tragedy occurred on September 5 at around 4:15 p.m. A fire broke out in an apartment on the eighth floor of a nine-story residential building in Sheptytskyi. According to a neighbor, she heard an explosion before the fire started.

According to the publication, the veteran had placed his electronic prosthesis on a charger that day. As a result of the fire, the man suffered burns over 55% of his body.

Yevhen was hospitalized. For ten days, doctors fought to save his life, but on September 15, the veteran died.

Police reported that, according to the findings on the cause of the fire, the blaze was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system. In addition to the homeowner, another man was taken to the hospital.

However, law enforcement did not specify whether the fire was caused directly by the charging equipment or the prosthesis’s battery.

A farewell service for the veteran was held at St. Josaphat Church in Sheptytskyi. Following the tragedy, Yevhen’s mother urged military personnel and civilians with amputations to be especially careful when charging electronic prosthetics.

How to Safely Charge Electronic Prosthetics During Power Outages

Modern bionic and microprocessor-based prosthetics can be powered by lithium-ion batteries. Battery damage, overheating, and failure to follow operating instructions pose a fire risk.

When using such devices, pay special attention to the condition of the power grid and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for your specific prosthesis model.

Key recommendations for safe charging:

Use original chargers or those recommended by the manufacturer;

Do not leave the prosthesis charging unattended;

Place the device on a solid, non-flammable surface, away from fabrics and heaters;

Adhere to the temperature range specified by the manufacturer;

Use appropriate surge protection for the electrical outlet;

Do not use damaged cables, adapters, or outlets;

Do not repair the device’s battery yourself; contact an authorized service center instead.

If you notice smoke, a hissing sound, a strong odor, or excessive heating of the device, stop using it immediately. If a fire breaks out, leave the dangerous area and call emergency services at 101 or 112.

This information is reported with reference to the publication “Your City.”

As a reminder, Ukraine recently performed its first-ever unique limb-replacement surgeries for veterans.

A free prosthetics program for war victims has been launched in Kyiv.

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