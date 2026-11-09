Law enforcement officials uncovered thefts of gas condensate in four regions

In the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, law enforcement officials, with the support of the security service of JSC “Ukrnafta,” uncovered a scheme involving illegal taps into pipelines and the theft of crude oil. This was reported by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine.”

“Last week, searches were conducted in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Investigators are examining locations where stolen gas condensate and petroleum products illegally produced from it may have been stored. The searches were the result of a long-term operational effort by law enforcement agencies, supported by the Naftogaz Group’s security service,” he wrote.

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The investigation is being led by the Kyiv Regional Police, with operational support provided by the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations, and procedural oversight carried out by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Ukrnafta specialists are working alongside investigators during the searches.

Source: Serhiy Fedorenko reported on Facebook.

A 23-year-old resident of Kulykiv in Lviv Oblast was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for unlawful appropriation of a vehicle and theft from an electronics store. In addition, he must compensate the minivan’s owner for over 284,000 UAH in property damage and 35,000 UAH in emotional distress, as well as return the stolen property to the store.

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old man was notified of his status as a suspect after he smashed the window of a Lexus with a rock, broke into the vehicle, and fell asleep inside. He faces up to three years of restricted liberty for his actions.

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