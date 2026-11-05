Law enforcement officials have identified 130 participants in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Law enforcement officials, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, have identified 130 individuals who may have been involved in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region. Work is currently underway to determine the role of each of the identified individuals in these events.

As of now, based on the measures taken, police criminal analysts have determined that 27 of these individuals actively participated in unlawful actions, while another 24 behaved aggressively, incited the public, and deliberately provoked conflicts with law enforcement officers and National Guard servicemembers.

As a result of the events, four police vehicles and a National Guard bus were significantly damaged.

The National Police noted that the actions of all active participants will be subject to legal assessment as part of investigations by the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the General Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

A court has arrested another suspect in connection with the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged the detention of those returned from the self-proclaimed “North-Western Sector” in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Vyhovsky explained what consequences the teenager’s parents face for their son’s participation in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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