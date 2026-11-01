Orthodox Name Days on November 1, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 1, people in Ukraine celebrate the name days of several male and female names, including Ivan, Yakov, Dmitry, Fyodor, Elizabeth, and Ulyana. Each of these names has its own history and meaning, and in the Orthodox tradition, this day is associated with honoring patron saints. Here’s a guide on who to congratulate on their name day, what these names mean, and how to offer heartfelt wishes for happiness and well-being to those celebrating.

On November 1, men named David, Demyan, Denis, Dmitry, Ivan, Alexander, Peter, Fyodor, and Yakov celebrate their name days. Kuzma and Adrian are also commemorated on this day. Among the women’s names are Yelizaveta, Ulyana, and Yulianiya.

The names we bear often have ancient roots. Some come from Greek, others from Latin or ancient Hebrew. Each has its own meaning, passed down from generation to generation.

Women’s Names and Their Meanings

Elizaveta is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is rendered as “God’s promise” or “God is my oath.” In the Christian tradition, this name has a long history and is associated with biblical figures. You can congratulate Elizabeth by wishing her peace of mind, love, and the support of her loved ones.

Ulyana is a name of Latin origin associated with the names Julia or Julian. Its exact interpretation is not unambiguous, but in popular reference books, the name is often associated with youth and vitality. Ulyana is a melodious name that has various forms: Ulya, Ulyanka, Ulyasia.

Juliana is a female name of Latin origin, related to the names Julia and Julian. It derives from the ancient Roman family name of the Julii. In various languages, you may encounter the forms Juliana, Julianna, and Julia. You can wish the birthday girl self-confidence, good people by her side, and the fulfillment of her cherished dreams.

Male Names and Their Meanings

David is a name of ancient Hebrew origin that means “beloved” or “loved.” It is known for the biblical King David, who is mentioned in the Old Testament. The name is common in many countries and has a long religious tradition.

Demyan is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the ancient Greek name Damian, which is traditionally interpreted as “tamer” or “one who conquers.” In the Christian tradition, there are saints with this name, notably the Unmercenaries Cosmas and Damian, who are venerated for their help to the sick.

Denis is a name of Greek origin, associated with the name of the ancient Greek god Dionysus. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Dionysus.” Over time, the name spread to many European countries and became common among Ukrainians.

Dmytro—derives from the Ancient Greek language and is associated with the name Demeter, the goddess of the earth and fertility in Ancient Greek mythology. Therefore, its meaning is often rendered as “dedicated to Demeter.” Dmytro is one of the traditional and most common male names in Ukraine.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It has an ancient biblical history and many variations in different languages. In Ukrainian culture, the name Ivan holds a special place and is frequently found in folk songs, fairy tales, and proverbs.

Oleksandr is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “defender of the people” or “one who defends.” The name has become popular in many countries thanks to historical figures, notably Alexander the Great. The feminine form of this name is Oleksandra.

Peter is a name of Greek origin that means “stone” or “rock.” In Christianity, it is associated with the Apostle Peter—one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples. For this reason, the name holds great significance in the Orthodox tradition.

Fedir is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Greek name Theodoros. It consists of parts meaning “God” and “gift,” so it translates as “God’s gift.” The name has a long history and appears in church calendars.

Yakiv is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “he who follows” or “he who clings to the heel.” It is one of the biblical names that has survived in many languages and has various forms, including Jakub and Jacob.

Kuzma is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Kosmas. Its meaning is associated with the concepts of “order,” “beauty,” and “adornment of the world.” In the Orthodox tradition, the Unmercenary Healers Cosmas and Damian are particularly revered; according to church tradition, they helped people and healed the sick.

Adrian is a name of Latin origin that originally referred to a person from Adria—an ancient settlement in what is now Italy. Over time, it became a personal name and spread throughout the Christian tradition. Adrian has several variants in different languages, including Adriano and Adrien.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day honoring the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Orthodox tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom believers turn in prayer and ask for intercession.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. To determine your personal Name Day, you should find out which saint you were baptized in honor of and check the date of that saint’s feast day in the church calendar. If this information is unknown, you can ask a priest or check with the church where the baptism took place. For many people, a name day is not just an occasion to receive gifts or hear congratulations. It is also an opportunity to reflect on spiritual values, pray, give thanks for support, and spend time with loved ones.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

On this day, you can visit a church, pray to your heavenly patron, or simply spend some time in silence. For believers, attending a church service, confession, and receiving Holy Communion may be important—in accordance with their own church practices.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather with your family around the table, invite friends over, call your relatives, or do something kind for someone else. The most important thing is to spend this day with warmth and gratitude. If any of your loved ones are celebrating their name day, don’t forget to congratulate them. Even a short message or phone call can lift someone’s spirits and remind them that they’re being thought of.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t have to look for long poems or grand words to convey your wishes. It’s best to wish someone what truly matters: health, peace, love, the support of loved ones, and the strength to overcome challenges.

For example, you could say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you make the right decisions, and give you strength during difficult times. I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere people by your side, and as many reasons for joy as possible.”

Or choose a shorter greeting: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, warm encounters, and good news. I wish you love, well-being, inner harmony, and the fulfillment of your most cherished dreams. May your heavenly guardian always be by your side.” A name day is a wonderful opportunity to remind a loved one that you care. Sometimes simple, sincere words mean much more than expensive gifts.

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