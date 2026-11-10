Orthodox Name Days on November 10, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 10, men named Orest, Konstantin, Georgy, Yuri, and Rodion celebrate their name days. Popular calendars also mention Boris, Denis, Ivan, Mykola, Mykhailo, Oleksandr, Petro, and others on this day, and among women’s names—Hanna and Olga. Here’s what each of these names means and the best way to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

According to the new church calendar, November 10 honors the 70 Apostles—Erastus, Olympus, Rodion, Sosipater, Quartus, and Tertius. This day also commemorates the martyr Orest, who was a doctor. Some of the names celebrated on this Name Day are associated with these very saints.

In various name day calendars, the list may be more extensive. Therefore, on this day, congratulations are extended not only to those whose names are directly linked to church commemorations but also to people whose names are traditionally listed in the calendars.

Female Names on November 10

Hanna — a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “mercy,” “grace,” or “favor.” It has an ancient biblical history and remains one of the most common female names in many countries.

Olga is a name of Scandinavian origin, associated with the ancient form Helga. It is translated as “holy,” “sacred,” or “bright.” In Ukraine, the name has long been a tradition and has several affectionate forms—Olyusia, Olechka, and Olka.

Male Names on November 10

Orest is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the word “mountain,” so its meaning is interpreted as “mountainous” or “one who lives in the mountains.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Orest, a physician, on this day.

Rodion—is of Greek origin. One common interpretation links it to the island of Rhodes—that is, “a resident of Rhodes.” The name is also associated with the ancient Greek form Herodion.

Konstantin — derives from the Latin word constans, meaning “constant,” “steadfast,” or “unchanging.” This name symbolizes firmness and endurance.

Georgy is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word *georgos* and means “farmer” or “one who works the land.” The name has a religious tradition and is common in many countries.

Yuriy is a name related to Georgiy. It is also associated with the Ancient Greek word meaning “farmer.” In Ukrainian tradition, Yuriy has long existed as an independent form of the name.

Boris is a name of Slavic origin. It is often associated with the ancient name Borislav and interpreted as “glorious in battle” or “a fighter for glory.” There are several theories regarding the exact origin of the name.

Denis — derives from the Greek name Dionysios. It is associated with the name of the ancient Greek god Dionysus. In the traditional interpretation, it means “dedicated to Dionysus.”

Ivan — the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the oldest and most common names in the Christian tradition.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” Therefore, it is usually translated as “victor of the peoples.”

Mykhailo — derives from the ancient Hebrew name Michael. It means “Who is like God?” This name has biblical origins and is associated with the archangel Michael.

Nestor is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the word nostos, which means “return.” According to another interpretation, the name may mean “one who remembers.”

Oleksandr — derives from the Greek name Alexandros. It is translated as “defender of the people” or “one who defends.” This name has a long history and is common in many countries.

Oleksiy—is also of Greek origin. The name means “defender” or “one who protects.” It is similar in meaning to the name Oleksandr, although it has a different origin.

Petro — comes from the ancient Greek word petros, meaning “stone” or “rock.” The name symbolizes strength and reliability. It holds a special place in Christianity thanks to the Apostle Peter.

Erastus—a name of ancient Greek origin, translated as “beloved” or “desired.” Erastus was one of the Seventy Apostles, whose memory is honored on November 10.

Olympus is a name of Greek origin associated with Mount Olympus. In ancient Greek mythology, it was considered the home of the gods. On this day, the Church commemorates the Apostle Olympus.

Sosipater is a rare male name of Greek origin. It can be interpreted as “the one saved by his father.” Sosipater was also one of the Seventy Apostles.

Quartus—a name of Latin origin, derived from the word quartus, meaning “fourth.” The church calendar commemorates the Apostle Quartus, who is honored along with the other disciples of Christ.

Tertius—derives from the Latin word tertius, meaning “third.” This is the name of one of the Seventy Apostles, whose feast day also falls on November 10.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

Name Day, or a saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, the saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron, to whom one can turn in prayer and ask for support. Usually, those celebrating their name day begin the day with prayer or by attending church. You can also light a candle, give thanks to your heavenly patron, and spend time with family and loved ones. The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair—the main thing is that the day is filled with warm words and kindness.

When congratulating someone on their name day, you can wish them health, peace, inner balance, strength, and God’s protection. You can also remind them that their name has its own history and special meaning.

Read us on