Orthodox Name Days on October 10, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 10, people with various names celebrate their name days. Among the male names are Andriy, Anton, Vasyl, Kyrylo, Pavlo, Serhiy, Stepan, Yukhim, and Yakiv. In broader Orthodox calendars, the female names Kilyna and Fevronia are also listed for this date. Here’s what each name means and how to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

A name day is associated with honoring the saint whose name a person bears. According to church tradition, it is an occasion to remember one’s heavenly patron, pray, and give thanks for their support.

There are several different lists of name days for October 10 in the calendars. In the New Style compilations, the most commonly mentioned names are Andriy, Anton, Vasyl, Kyrylo, Pavlo, Serhiy, Stepan, Yukhim, and Yakiv. In more comprehensive Orthodox calendars, names such as Kilyna, Fevronia, Victor, Mark, Ignatius, and others can also be found for this date.

Women’s Name Days on October 10

Kilina is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *aquilinus*, meaning “eagle-like.” This is an ancient name that is rarely encountered today. Other forms include Akilina and Akilina.

Fevronia is a name associated with Greek roots. One of its interpretations is “bright,” “clear,” or “radiant.” This name is known thanks to Orthodox saints and has a long ecclesiastical history.

Men’s Name Day on October 10

Andriy is a name of Greek origin meaning “manly” or “brave.” In Christian tradition, it is associated with the Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

Anton is a name of ancient Roman origin. Its meaning is most often explained as “one who enters battle” or “worthy of praise.” It has a long history and is common in many countries.

Vasyl — derives from the Greek word basileios, meaning “royal” or “regal.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Basil the Great.

Cyril — a name of Greek origin, translated as “lord” or “master.” It is known thanks to Saints Cyril and Methodius, who made a significant contribution to the spread of Christianity among the Slavs.

Paul is a name of Latin origin. It means “small” or “humble.” One of the most famous people to bear this name was the Apostle Paul, who spread Christian teachings.

Serhiy is a name of ancient Roman origin. It is associated with the family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning remains a matter of debate, but in Ukrainian tradition, the name has long been familiar and widespread.

Stepan is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Stefan. It derives from the word stephanos and means “wreath” or “crown.” In Christianity, this name is associated with Saint Stephen, the First Martyr.

Yukhim is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Greek name Eutymius. Its meaning is associated with friendliness and a good disposition—“friendly,” “kind.”

Jacob is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “he who follows,” although there are several explanations for its origin and original meaning. In the Bible, Jacob is one of the patriarchs, and among Christian saints there are several apostles with this name.

Other Names in the Orthodox Calendar

Extended lists of name days for October 10 also include male names that are less common today.

Aristarchus is a Greek name that can be translated as “the best ruler.”

Benjamin is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, traditionally interpreted as “son of the right hand” or “beloved son.”

Victor is a Latin name meaning “victor.”

Ignatius is an ancient name associated with the Latin family name Egnatius. In popular interpretation, it is also linked to the word ignis , meaning “fire.”

Mark is a name of Latin origin traditionally associated with the god Mars.

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “Who is like God?”

Peter is a Greek name meaning “stone” or “rock.”

Fedir is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodore. It means “God’s gift.”

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or “imeniny,” is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Orthodox tradition, believers consider the saint to be a heavenly patron and turn to him in prayer.

If the church calendar lists several feast days for saints with the same name, it is customary to choose the date closest to the person’s birthday. At the same time, different families may follow their own customs.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration on a name day. It’s enough to call a loved one, send a warm message, or gather around the family table.

You can wish the person celebrating good health, peace, prosperity, love, and the support of their loved ones. For those who follow church traditions, this day can also be an opportunity to visit a church or pray at home. The most important thing in a greeting is sincerity. Even a few simple words of kindness can make this day special for someone.

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