Orthodox Name Days on November 11, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 11, men named Viktor, Vikentiy, Stepan, and Fedir, as well as women named Stefanida, celebrate their name days. According to the old church calendar, this day also honors those named Anastasia, Anna, Maria, and others. We’ll explain where these names come from, what they mean, and how it’s customary to celebrate a name day.

A name day is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. Therefore, a name day is associated not so much with a person’s date of birth as with their heavenly patron. On November 11, according to the New Julian calendar, Orthodox Christians honor, among others, the martyrs Mina, Victor, and Vincent; the martyr Stephanida; and the Venerable Theodore the Studite.

Female Names on November 11



Stephanida is a name of Greek origin. It means “crowned” or “adorned with a wreath.” In the church tradition, the martyr Stephanida of Damascus is commemorated on this day.

Anastasia is a name of Greek origin, which translates as “resurrection” or “rebirth.” It symbolizes a new beginning and a return to life. According to the old calendar, November 11 honors, among others, the martyr Anastasia of Rome.

Anna is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “grace,” “mercy,” or “kindness.” In Christian tradition, this name is associated with kindness, mercy, and sincere faith. According to the old calendar, the Venerable Anna of Vifin is commemorated on this day.

Maria is a name of ancient Jewish origin. Among its common interpretations are “beloved,” “desired,” and “ruler.” It is one of the most revered female names in Christianity. According to the old calendar, November 11 is the feast day of the Venerable Mary of Khidans.

Theonila is a rare female name from the Greek ecclesiastical tradition. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established. According to the old calendar, the martyr Theonila of Cilicia is honored on this day.

Male Names on November 11



Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “victor.” It is associated with strength of spirit, perseverance, and the ability to overcome difficulties. On this day, the Church commemorates the martyr Victor of Damascus.

Vincent — also a Latin name. It means “the one who conquers.” On November 11, the Church honors the holy martyr Vincent, a deacon from Zaragoza, who died for the Christian faith.

Stepan is a name of Greek origin, translated as “wreath” or “crown.” In ancient times, a wreath was a symbol of honor and victory. On this day, the Church also commemorates Saint Stepan Uroš III, King of Serbia.

Fedir is a name of Greek origin, derived from words meaning “God” and “gift.” Therefore, it is translated as “God’s gift.” On November 11, the Venerable Theodore the Studite—a church leader, theologian, and abbot—is honored.

Mina is a name of ancient Greek origin. Its exact meaning has several interpretations, so there is no single, definitive translation. On this day, the Great Martyr Mina of Phrygia is commemorated.

Avraam—a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its traditional meaning is “father of many” or “great father.” According to the Old Church Calendar, the Venerable Avraam the Recluse is honored on this day.

Asterius is a name of Greek origin, meaning “starry” or “connected to the stars.” According to the old calendar, November 11 commemorates the martyr Asterius of Cilicia.

Claudius is a name of Latin origin. Its historical meaning is associated with the word “lame.” According to the Old Style calendar, the martyr Claudius of Cilicia is honored on this day.

Neon is a name of Greek origin. In the church calendar, it is interpreted as “one who swims.” According to the old calendar, November 11 commemorates the martyr Neon of Cilicia.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name

day is, first and foremost, an opportunity to remember one’s patron saint and give thanks for spiritual support. In the Orthodox tradition, those celebrating their name day may go to church, pray, light a candle, and, if possible, receive Holy Communion. The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Often, this day is spent with family, inviting loved ones over or simply receiving warm wishes from friends. What matters most is the attention and sincere wishes.

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, peace of mind, strength, and God’s protection. You can simply say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward good deeds.”

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