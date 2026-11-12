Orthodox Name Days on November 12, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 12, 2026, men named Ivan, Neil, and Grigory celebrate their name days. According to the old church calendar, people named Anastasia, Zinovya, Olena, Zinoviy, Yosyp, Mark, Stepan, and others celebrate their name days on this day. Here’s a look at the names associated with this date, where they come from, and what they mean.

A name day is the day of honoring the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. A name day is associated with a heavenly patron, so its date does not necessarily coincide with one’s birthday. On November 12, according to the New Julian calendar, Orthodox Christians honor, among others, the holy martyr Josaphat, Archbishop of Polotsk, Saint John the Merciful, the Venerable Nilus, and the Blessed Martyr Gregory Lakota.

Women’s Names on November 12

According to the old church calendar, women named Anastasia, Zinovia, Olena, Eutropia, and Cleop celebrate their name days on November 12. Among them are both common and rare names.

Anastasia is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection” or “rebirth.” It symbolizes renewal, hope, and a new beginning. The name became widespread thanks to the Christian tradition of honoring saints with this name.

Zinovia is the feminine form of the masculine name Zinovy. It is of Greek origin and is associated with the meaning “the power of Zeus” or “the gift of Zeus.” The name is associated with spiritual resilience and strength of character.

Olena is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “bright,” “shining,” or “torch.” It symbolizes beauty, light, and wisdom and remains one of the most popular female names.

Eutropia is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the meanings “good disposition” and “agility.” It has an ancient history and appears in Christian saints’ calendars.

Cleopa is a name of Greek origin associated with the form Cleopatra. Its components are traditionally interpreted as “glory” and “father.” The name is rare and has ancient ecclesiastical roots.

Male Names for November 12

According to the new church calendar, people named Ivan, Nil, Josaphat, Gregory, and Achias are celebrated on this day. According to the old calendar, the list also includes Zinovy, Yosyp, Mark, Markiyan, Stepan, Stefan, Terentiy, and others.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common male names in Ukraine. Diminutive forms include Ivanko, Ivas, and Ivanchik.

Neil is a name of Greek origin, associated with the name of a famous African river. It appears in Christian tradition, particularly in the names of the Venerable Neil the Myrrh-Giver and Neil the Faster.

Grigory is a name of Greek origin meaning “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” It is traditionally associated with attentiveness, wisdom, and prudence. On this day, we commemorate the Blessed Martyr Gregory Lakota.

Ahijah is a rare male name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is translated as “my brother is the Lord.” The name is associated with the biblical prophet Ahijah the Shilite.

Zinovy is a name of Greek origin, traditionally interpreted as “the strength of Zeus” or “a gift from Zeus.” It has an ancient history and is associated with early Christian saints.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God will increase” or “may the Lord add.” It is known thanks to biblical characters and is widespread in the Christian tradition.

Mark is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the Roman god of war, Mars, so one of the common interpretations is “dedicated to Mars.” The name symbolizes determination and strength.

Markian is a name of Latin origin associated with the family name Marcius. It is also interpreted as “dedicated to Mars.” It has ancient Roman roots.

Stepan is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown” or “wreath.” In ancient times, a wreath was a symbol of victory, honor, and glory. Diminutive forms include Stepanko and Stepchik.

Stefan is the Greek variant of the name Stepan, which also translates as “crown” or “wreath.” Both forms share the same origin and meaning.

Terentiy is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Terentius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established.

Artema is a rare name of Greek origin, associated with the name Artemiy and the goddess Artemis. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Artemis.”

Varsava — a name of Aramaic origin, known from biblical tradition. Its interpretation is linked to the phrase “son of the Sabbath” or “son of rest.”

Cleopas is a male name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “glory of the father.” It is known from early Christian texts.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

In the Orthodox tradition, a name day is first and foremost a spiritual holiday dedicated to the memory of one’s heavenly patron. Those celebrating their name day may visit a church, pray to the saint after whom they were named, light a candle, and give thanks for spiritual support.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can spend the day with family, get together with loved ones, or simply accept heartfelt congratulations from friends. What matters most are attention, kind words, and a warm atmosphere.

On a name day, people usually wish for good health, peace, inner balance, happiness, and God’s blessing. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and grant you strength, faith, and inspiration for good deeds.”

Name Day Greetings

Here are a few short wishes in your own words for family, friends, or colleagues:

Ivan, happy name day! Wishing you good health, true friends, a warm home, and that your deepest dreams come true.

Nile, happy name day! May you have self-confidence, inspiration, and people who will always be there to support you.

Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian protect you from harm, and may every day bring peace and good news.

Happy Name Day! May your heart be filled with love, your home with comfort, and your side with the people you cherish most.

Happy Name Day! May you always be surrounded by those with whom you can share your joy and simply be yourself.

Happy birthday! Ahead of you lie happy events, pleasant encounters, and countless reasons to smile.

Happy birthday! May there be more opportunities than obstacles, and may your dreams gradually come true.

Congratulations! May this year bring unforgettable experiences, new friends, and significant achievements.

Happy birthday! May you find joy in the simple things and never lose faith in yourself.

Happy birthday! Wishing you good health, prosperity, and warmth that keeps you cozy even on the coldest days.

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