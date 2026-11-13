Orthodox Name Days on November 13, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 13, according to the new church calendar, Orthodox Christians honor St. John Chrysostom and also commemorate the martyrs Antoninus, Nikiforos, and Herman, as well as the martyr Manefa. On this day, those named Ivan, Herman, Antonin, Nikifor, and Manefa celebrate their name days. We’ll explain where these names come from, what they mean, and how to congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

A name day is not just an occasion to receive congratulations. For Christians, it is first and foremost a day of remembrance of the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. Therefore, name days have spiritual significance, and their dates are tied to the church calendar.

On November 13, several saints are commemorated at once. Among the names for this day are Ivan and Herman, which are common among Ukrainians, as well as the rarer Antonin, Nikifor, and Manefa.

Female Name

Manefa

Manefa is a rare female name of ancient Jewish origin. In the OCU’s list of church names, its meaning is explained as “a certain part.” On November 13, the martyr Manefa of Caesarea, who died for the Christian faith, is commemorated. In church tradition, she is also called Manefia.

This unusual name is rarely encountered in modern everyday use, yet it has a long history. As a diminutive, Manefa can be called Manechka or Manyunya.

Male Names

Ivan

Ivan is one of the most common Ukrainian names. It has ancient Hebrew origins and derives from the name Yohanan. Its meaning is “God is gracious” or “The Lord has shown mercy.” The name spread through Christian tradition and became well-known in many countries around the world. In the Ukrainian language, there are quite a few affectionate forms: Ivanko, Ivas, Ivanchik.

German

German is of Latin origin. It is associated with the word germanus, which means “native,” “brotherly,” or “of the same blood.” In the OCU’s list of church names, the meaning is rendered as “of the same blood.” This name has a long history and is common in various European countries. Diminutive forms include Hermanchik and Gera.

Antonin

Antonin is a male name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established, so popular explanations such as “warrior” or “brave” should not be considered confirmed translations. The name has a long history and has become firmly established in Christian tradition thanks to saints bearing this name. Among the Ukrainian forms are Antin, Antonko, and Antoninko.

Nikifor

Nikifor is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from the words nike—“victory”—and phero—“to bear.” Therefore, its meaning is “victory-bearer” or “one who brings victory.” The name has a long ecclesiastical history, although it is rarely found in Ukraine today. A gentle form is Nikiforko.

Who Is John Chrysostom

On November 13, the Orthodox Church also honors Saint John Chrysostom—Archbishop of Constantinople and one of the most famous Christian preachers. He lived in the 4th–5th centuries and became famous for his sermons. John explained the Holy Scriptures in an accessible way, speaking about mercy, justice, and helping those in need. It was precisely for his exceptional eloquence that he earned the nickname Chrysostom.

The saint left behind a great theological legacy. In particular, the Divine Liturgy of John Chrysostom, which is still celebrated today in Orthodox churches, is associated with his name.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the patron saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that such a saint is a heavenly intercessor and a model of spiritual life.

Usually on this day, those celebrating their name day visit a church, pray to their heavenly patron, and give thanks for his intercession. It’s also a time to spend with family, meet with friends, or simply show care for loved ones. A large feast or a lavish celebration is not required—the main thing is that the day be filled with good deeds and sincere fellowship.

It’s important to remember that a person’s specific name day depends on the saint after whom they were named at baptism. If the memory of that saint is honored several times a year, people usually choose the date closest to their birthday.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 13

On this day, people wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, inner balance, well-being, and the support of their heavenly patron. A greeting doesn’t have to be long or formal. The most important thing is to say warm words from the heart.

For example, you could say: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you from troubles, give you strength in difficult moments, and help you find the right path. I wish you health, peace, love, and good people by your side!”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, reasons for joy, and happy encounters. Wishing you good health, peace of mind, and God’s blessing!”

Read us on