Orthodox Name Days on October 13, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 13, people with a variety of names celebrate their name day—from the common names Nikita and Nikolai to the rare names Agafonika and Gaiana. Each name has its own history: some come from Ancient Greek, others from Ancient Hebrew or Slavic. We’ll tell you who to congratulate on this day, what the names mean, and how to make your greeting special.

According to the new church calendar, October 13 honors, in particular, the martyrs Karpa, Papila, Agathodorus, and Agathonika, as well as the Venerable Nikita the Confessor. In popular name day calendars, this date also includes Anton, Mykola, Yakov, and Zlata.

According to the Old Style calendar, this day honors Saint Michael, the first Metropolitan of Kyiv, the martyrs Ripsimia and Gaiana, as well as other saints. Therefore, Old Style name day calendars include Vyacheslav, Vasyl, Hryhoriy, Leonid, Matviy, Mykhailo, Oleksandr, Oleksiy, Petro, Semen, and Oleksandra. Below is a list of male and female names found in church and name day calendars for October 13, along with brief explanations of their meanings.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Zlata is a name of Slavic origin meaning “golden.” It is associated with something valuable, bright, and precious. In the Orthodox tradition, this name is associated with the Holy Great Martyr Zlata of Moglen, who, according to church tradition, remained faithful to her faith despite persecution.

Oleksandra is the feminine form of the name Oleksandr. It comes from Ancient Greek and means “defender of the people.” The name has a long history and remains popular in many countries.

Agathonika is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word agathos, meaning “good.” The church calendar mentions the martyr Agathonica, who suffered for the Christian faith alongside Carpus, Papylus, and Agathodorus.

Gaiana is a name that appears in Orthodox calendars in various spellings. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a universally accepted explanation. In church tradition, this name is associated with the martyr Gaiana, who is honored alongside Saint Ripsimia and other virgins.

Ripsimia is a rare name, known thanks to the early Christian martyr Ripsimia. Its origin is interpreted in various ways, so there is no single, definitive translation. In the Orthodox tradition, Saint Ripsimia is known as one of those who did not renounce her faith despite persecution.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Nikita is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “victor.” It is derived from the word nikē, meaning “victory.” In the Orthodox calendar, October 13 commemorates the Venerable Nikita the Confessor, who suffered for his faith.

Anton is a name of ancient Roman origin. Its meaning is explained in various ways: among the common interpretations are “one who enters battle” or “worthy of praise.” Anton is an ancient name that has remained popular to this day.

Mykola is a name of Greek origin, translated as “conqueror of nations.” It is derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” The name has an ancient Christian tradition and is associated with a special veneration of Saint Nicholas.

Yakov is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “he who holds fast to the heel” and is also associated with the meaning “successor.” It is one of the biblical names known in the Christian tradition.

Vyacheslav is a name of Slavic origin. It consists of two parts: “vyache”—“more”—and “slav”—“glory.” Therefore, its meaning is rendered as “great glory” or “the most glorious.”

Vasyl is a name of ancient Greek origin, meaning “royal” or “king.” It derives from the word basileios. The name became widespread in the Christian world thanks to saints, particularly Basil the Great.

Grigory is a name of Greek origin meaning “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” In the Christian tradition, it is known thanks to many saints and theologians.

Leonid is a name of ancient Greek origin. It means “lion-like” or “lion-like.” In the traditional interpretation, it is associated with strength and courage.

Matthew is a name of ancient Jewish origin, meaning “God’s gift” or “a gift from God.” It is known for the apostle and evangelist Matthew, one of the authors of the New Testament.

Mykhailo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is rendered as “Who is like God?”—a rhetorical question emphasizing God’s supremacy. In Ukrainian tradition, the name remains one of the most common.

Oleksandr is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people.” It is formed from parts that convey the meanings “to defend” and “person.” The name has a centuries-old history and is common in many cultures.

Oleksiy is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender” or “helper.” It derives from an ancient Greek word meaning “to defend.” In the Orthodox tradition, several saints bear this name.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It is associated with the Apostle Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples. Because of its biblical history, the name has become widespread among Christians.

Semen is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is interpreted as “heard by God” or “God has heard.” The name has biblical roots and has been known in the Ukrainian tradition for many centuries.

Karp is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with a word meaning “fruit” or “fertility.” In the Orthodox calendar, October 13 commemorates the martyr Karp, Bishop of Phiatira.

Papila is a rare name associated with the early Christian martyr Papila, a deacon. There is no generally accepted short translation of this name, but it has been preserved in the church tradition thanks to the memory of the saint.

Agathodorus is a name of Greek origin, composed of parts meaning “good” and “gift.” It can be interpreted as “good gift.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Agathodorus, who suffered alongside Carpus, Papylus, and Agathonica.

Veniamin is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its traditional meaning is “son of the right hand,” and in a broader sense, “beloved son.” It is a biblical name that also appears in the Orthodox calendar of saints.

Florentius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *florens*, meaning “blooming” or “one who flourishes.” The church calendar commemorates the martyr Florentius.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name feast, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If a name is associated with several saints, the name day is usually determined by the church calendar and the traditions of a specific family or parish. Therefore, to determine the exact date, it is important to consider which saint is honored as the person’s patron.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

For many people, a name day is first and foremost an opportunity to reflect on the spiritual aspect of the celebration. Those who follow church traditions may attend a service, pray to their heavenly patron, or spend the day in a peaceful atmosphere with loved ones.

At the same time, the celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather around the family table, call your relatives, or simply spend time with the people who matter most. What matters most is thoughtfulness and sincerity, not the cost of a gift or the scale of the feast.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

In your greeting, you can wish the person good health, peace, inner balance, love, and the support of loved ones. If the person follows religious traditions, it’s appropriate to wish them God’s protection and strength during difficult times.

For example, a greeting might sound like this: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, peace, love, kind people by your side, and as many happy moments as possible.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May there be peace in your heart, loved ones by your side, and more bright days, good news, and reasons for joy in your life.” A name day is a wonderful opportunity to remind someone that they are remembered and cherished. Sometimes a simple, sincere greeting means much more than any gift.

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